Coaches Across the Country Respecting Michigan State's Early Success
After last week’s road win over Maryland to open Big Ten play, Coach Jonathan Smith and Michigan State received top-25 votes in some polls and none in others. One of the polls that Michigan State received votes in last week was the US LBM Coaches Poll.
After last week’s win, the Spartans received two votes to be ranked in the top 25 in the country. However, after winning yet another game and moving to 3-0, Michigan State has received top-25 votes from even more coaches nationwide.
This confirms that while some college football experts and analysts may overlook Michigan State, coaches who are much more in tune with college football than those on the outside looking in believe Michigan State may be on to something in East Lansing. Last week, Smith and Michigan State only received two votes in the coaches poll. After beating Prairie View A&M this past weekend, the Spartans received six votes in the coaches poll, tripling the votes they received last week.
Michigan State’s 40-point win over Praire View A&M means the Spartans have started a season 3-0 for the first time in three years. Michigan State will begin what is undoubtedly the most challenging part of its schedule this upcoming weekend when they travel east for the second time in three weeks, this time, to face Boston College, who nearly beat a top-ranked team last week.
Ironically, as Michigan State received six votes in the coaches poll, Boston College also did. Michigan State already has one upset win under their belt and will look to secure another one this weekend. While Boston College will pose much more of a challenge than Prairie View A&M and even Maryland, Michigan State’s football team has built some confidence after an undefeated start.
Michigan State still has plenty of doubters. However, over the next few weeks, they have ample opportunity to prove those doubters wrong, as they play numerous teams ranked in the top 25. While they may be outside the top 25, a win or two over the next few weeks could quickly change that, which would be a significant win for Coach Smith and his coaching staff.
