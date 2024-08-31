College Football Expert Shares Thoughts on Michigan State After Win Over FAU
Michigan State was a double-digit favorite heading into its home opener against Florida Atlantic. The Spartans had one of the top transfer portal classes in the country after Coach Jonathan Smith worked hard this offseason to replenish the team’s talent. Still, it was understood Michigan State’s football program was a work in progress and will likely be one for Smith’s first season or two in East Lansing.
In its first game under Smith, Michigan State played well overall. The team undoubtedly had room for improvement, even as the Spartans walked away victorious. Michigan State looked significantly better on one side of the ball than it did on the other, which is something it can get away with against Florida Atlantic.
However, it will likely be unable to do so against much better opponents in the Big Ten.
Senior writer for the Athletic, Chris Vannini, shared his thoughts on the Spartans’ 16-10 victory over the Owls in East Lansing on X, formerly known as Twitter. Vannini’s thoughts likely mirrored those of Michigan State fans watching on television and in attendance, as the Spartans may have walked away with a win but undoubtedly need to improve in multiple areas, as Vannini noted, saying:
- “11 penalties for 124 yards was ridiculous.
- Aidan Chiles did not look good. Too many deep balls, and the accuracy was not there.
- Pass rush and run D looked very strong.
- Kay'ron Lynch-Adams should be RB1.
- Ryan Eckley is a really good punter.”
Michigan State’s win over Florida Atlantic gave reasons for optimism and concern, all in the same game. While Michigan State’s defense showed potential to be a formidable unit as the season continues, Michigan State’s offense did not look nearly as promising.
The Spartans have many talented players on their team, but they will have to work hard this season to put all the pieces together and have a successful season. As Michigan State opens conference play next week on the road against Maryland, it must improve in multiple areas to pull off an upset and start 1-0 in Big Ten play this season.
If Michigan State can win next week, it will already be nearly halfway to a bowl bid in Smith’s first season at the helm.
