Could Spartans Consider Grabbing Elite ND Transfer?
Just days after losing in the national championship game, Notre Dame is experiencing some players trickling into the transfer portal.
A notable name in right guard Rocco Spindler, who entered the portal on Thursday as a graduate transfer, per multiple reports.
Spindler was an anchor for the Irish, having played 13 games for them in 2024 despite losing the starting job initially. He has a plethora of valuable experience -- he started in 23 games for Notre Dame throughout his career and 1,325 snaps.
With just one year of eligibility left, Spindler will likely garner a pretty penny for his services. Per CBS Sports' John Talty, offensive linemen carry a high price at $350,000 to almost half a million dollars. Not to mention, Spindler jumping ship for what many would assume to be a better chance at capping his collegiate career with a national championship.
That being said, the Spartans are still building their offensive line around Aidan Chiles, their future at quarterback and one of their most valuable assets on the field, in recruiting, and in the portal. Quarterback stability is a huge selling point these days, and Chiles' overwhelming potential provides just that.
The interior of the offensive line will likely feature Kristian Phillips competing at right guard and several candidates battling it out at left guard. The Spartans need strength in the interior for the run game and the depth of the pocket; remember, the interior sets the depth, and the tackles set the width.
In a vertical offense, that means everything.
Spindler is a Michigan native, too, hailing from Clarkston and one of the best prospects in his recruiting class back in 2021. He was rated the No. 60 overall prospect by 247Sports Composite and the No. 3 IOL. 247Sports' Allen Trieu compared him to the Dallas Cowboys' Zack Martin.
"Does not carry a lot of bad weight," Trieu wrote. "Naturally stocky. Could play offensive or defensive line in college. Has played varsity against strong competition since his freshman season. Will come into college ready to work and compete at that level. Plays tough and aggressive. ... Competitiveness, technique, and toughness keep him at a national level even if other offensive linemen ranked in the same range may test or camp better. Has all the needed qualities to be an impact player in college and a potentially early impact player. Possesses an early-round NFL Draft ceiling."
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation.
