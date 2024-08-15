Crucial For Jonathan Smith, MSU to Make Elite In-State Prospect a Top Priority
The Michigan State Spartans know that their home state is a mine for talent. The Midwest is often overlooked in favor of the Sun Belt states and the West Coast. In between those regions is Texas, its own federation of premier football talent.
Coach Jonathan Smith recognized his new home's potential when it comes to recruiting when he was at Big Ten Football Media Days.
"[I've] been impressed with the high school coaches, the schemes, how much they give to the game, help develop their programs they run," Smith said. "I've been impressed with that. I think there's good talent in the state, that stands out."
Smith has claimed seven recruits from the state's 2025 class. He has developed relationships with the big high school programs and the lesser ones. That Smith and Co. have mobilized effectively in such a short span of time is nothing less than impressive.
One player that the Spartans need to prioritize going forward is 2027 edge rusher Recarder Kitchen of Muskegon High School. Kitchen was recently named a four-star recruit by 247Sports, and the No. 21 overall prospect in the 2027 class. He is the state's No. 1 player and the fifth-ranked edge in the country.
The 6-foot-6, 230-pound edge rusher has nine offers so far and Michigan State is one of them. The others include Central Michigan, Cincinnati, Iowa State, Indiana, Liberty, Toledo, Rutgers and Pitt.
Kitchen's primary recruiter for the Spartans is Rush Ends Coach Chad Wilt. Wilt coaches special teams for the Spartans as well.
In Spartans defensive coordinator Joe Rossi's defense -- which is a hybrid 4-3/3-4 -- he uses two to three linebackers and a rush end that stands up at the line. This rush end functions as a TJ Watt, Micah Parsons-like edge rusher that has the ability to do just about anything that Rossi asks.
It will be interesting to see what the Spartans' plans are for the blue-chip edge rusher if they were to land him. Three more years of development can do wonders, and Kitchen has a great frame for adding size. There's the chance he doesn't stop growing vertically, either. In the fall of 2027, he could very well fit into a true defensive end spot.
But the Spartans have to land Kitchen before they even worry about where he would best fit. Right now, Kitchen should be a top priority.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.