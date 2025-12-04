Micah Parsons Reveals Message to Myles Garrett Amid Sack Record Chase
Myles Garrett is four sacks away from breaking the NFL’s single-season sack record. The 2023 Defensive Player of the Year and star Browns defensive end has compiled 19 sacks through 12 games, including 14 sacks over his last five games.
The official single-season sack record currently belongs to Michael Strahan, who set the record in 2001, and T.J. Watt, who tied it 20 years later in 2021. The unofficial record belongs to Al Baker, who recorded 23 sacks in 1978, before sacks became an official statistic. With five games remaining for Garrett this season, he has a strong chance at breaking both the official and unofficial records.
Packers edge rusher Micah Parsons, a good friend of Garrett, talked about him getting close the record on Thursday. Parsons notably said to reporters that he told Garrett, “‘If you don’t break the (sack) record, you suck. You can’t get this close to the finish line and not finish it.’ So I’m actually rooting for him in that aspect.”
As for Parsons, he ranks third in the NFL with 12.5 sacks this season. He knows he’s probably out of the Defensive Player of the Year race this year thanks to Garrett’s dominant season, but is focusing on closing out the year on a strong note. Parsons has already become the second player to record at least 10 sacks in each of his first five seasons, and is looking to improve that total as well as help the Packers clinch a playoff berth and division title.
“I think I’m having a pretty good year,” Parsons said. “I just want to sustain these last five weeks. I read same thing you guys read, ‘He never finishes the year.’ Well, it’s time to go finish the year. It’s been a great first half, I’ve done this before; 12 sacks, pressures QB hits, wins. ... I just wanna finish the year. Leave no doubt.”
Parsons will look to beat his previous career-high of 14 sacks in a season over Green Bay’s remaining games against the Bears (twice), Broncos, Ravens and Vikings. Meanwhile, Garrett will try to break the record during his last five games of the season against the Titans, Bears, Bills, Steelers and Bengals.