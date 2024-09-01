D-Line Depth Could be MSU's Greatest Strength
Michigan State's defensive line was undoubtedly its brightest spot in its 16-10 win over Florida Atlantic on Friday.
Not only did the unit dominate the trenches, but its depth allowed it to thrive down the stretch when it was most needed. As a result, several linemen got in on the action in big moments -- Khris Bogle, D'Quan Douse, Alex VanSumeren, Anthony Jones and Ken Talley, to name just a handful.
"[T]he way the game was playing out and those guys kept on coming, I do think it helped us that our rotation, first quarter, second quarter, third quarter allowed us to finish really well in the fourth because guys were pseudo fresh up front," said Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith after the game.
The Spartans ultimately earned seven sacks, some of which came in the pivotal final moments of the game. As Smith said, it was the depth that helped the unit make some of its biggest impact at the end.
"[Bogle and Talley], Anthony Jones is in there, Jalen Thompson did some good things, and then, you got the interior guys rotating," Smith said. "Then all of a sudden, Jordan Hall is down at the line of scrimmage -- he played a decent amount at inside backer as well today -- we've got multiple guys we feel confident to put in the game."
The defense bailed out the offense numerous times throughout the contest, especially in the fourth quarter when the Owls easily could have taken the lead late.
"We just had to respond; at the end of the day, it's football," Bogle said. "We work hard each and every day, even in practice. Even in practice, when the game is not going our way in practice, we got to respond. And I just felt like we fed off each other's energy and just kept elevating as a defense."
The unit set the tone right away, responding with a safety after Spartan quarterback Aidan Chiles was picked off on the offense's very first play of the game.
"It was just amazing just to come out here and play with my brothers," Bogle said. "It's the first game. The fans came out, it was loud, the first drive, it was great. Coach [Joe] Rossi was calling the right plays, put us in the right position, and we just had to go out there and execute."
