Darqueze Dennard to be Inducted Into Michigan State Hall of Fame Friday
While at Michigan State, cornerback Darqueze Dennard grew into one of the most productive players in school history as he helped the Spartans reach heights they had not seen in decades.
Dennard was a starter for three seasons and earned first-team All-Big Ten honors each of his last two seasons, proving his value to Michigan State and stature in one of the most respected conferences in college football.
In 2013, Dennard’s senior season, he was named a co-captain of Michigan State’s defense and was a unanimous first-team All-American. That season’s Spartans defense was ranked as the best defense in the country. Michigan State won the Big Ten, the Rose Bowl, and 13 games, setting a school. Dennard was the first Michigan State player to win the Jim Thorpe Award, an annual award to the nation's best defensive back.
That season, Michigan State ranked as the third-best team in college football’s national polls. It was the highest Michigan State had been ranked since 1966. Michigan State also became only the third Big Ten team in conference history to win 13 games in a season.
Dennard recounted the start of his senior season at Michigan State:
"Coming into my senior year, I was super locked in, just trying to get everybody on the same page. Going into that season, we had spent four and five years together, and we just wanted to go out with a bang, play together, and we had all of our goals in front of us, and we just kept attacking it one week at a time. It was a great time. There was a lot of stuff we did as a team, the Rose Bowl, the Big Ten Championship; I feel like that team will go down as one of the best teams ever at Michigan State."
On Friday, Dennard will be inducted into the Michigan State Athletics Hall of Fame. Dennard is still grateful for the opportunity Michigan State gave him to be successful on the football field. He credited Michigan State and Coach Mark Dantonio with believing in him and helping him reach his goals.
"Michigan State changed my life, and I'm forever grateful for it because it opened up opportunities for me to dream, for me to hope, and for me to accomplish things that I was told I could never do," Dennard said. "So that's why Michigan State is near and dear to my heart. I'll always be grateful."
Dennard will be inducted with other former Spartans from other sports, including former softball player Jessica (Beech) Bograkos, former ice hockey player Anson Carter, women's track and field great Beth (Rohl) Saylors, former women's golfer Laura (Kueny) Smith, and former men's track and field member, Paul Terek.
Michigan State's 1965-1966 football teams will also be inducted on Friday.
