DC Joe Rossi Hopes to Build Reputable Defensive Unit at Michigan State
Michigan State is currently a tale of two sides of the football. Against Florida Atlantic, Michigan State’s offense had difficulty finding a rhythm, struggling to get going seemingly all game.
However, Michigan State’s defense played admirably well and showed it has the potential to be a respectable unit this season. Spartans defensive coordinator Joe Rossi undoubtedly has solid pieces he can build around on Michigan State’s roster.
Years ago, when Michigan State’s football program was regularly one of the best in the country, it was known for the defenses it produced over the years. Rossi said that while his goal is to develop Michigan State’s defense into a program-defining defensive unit like Michigan State once had, it takes time to get to where the Spartans' defense once was.
“I think if you’re a defensive coach, that's your goal,” Rossi said. “You want to play really, really good defense. You want a defense that plays really hard. You want to have a defense that plays physical and goes out and does their job and can be something that the football team, and the program, the university and the town can kind of hang their hat on.
“I mean, I think that would kind of be the goal of any coordinator. So, is that something we aspire to? Yeah. Do we have work to do to get there? Absolutely. So, those things kind of take place over the course of time.”
Michigan State’s defense will face its first true test of the season in a road matchup against Maryland. Rossi has the chance to take the first step of many toward building Michigan State into a football program known for its defense. The unit performed well last week against Florida Atlantic and hopes to do so again in Coach Jonathan Smith’s first Big Ten game against a talented Maryland team.
The Spartans' defense played with a passion that will serve them well in what could be a long season for the Green and White. If Michigan State’s offense struggles against Florida Atlantic were more a sign of things to come, Rossi’s hope of building Michigan State’s defense will become more complex.
