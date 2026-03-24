How UConn Frontcourt Presents Big Challenge for MSU's Kohler

EAST LANSING, Mich. --- The frontcourts in this game will be a massive key.

Third-seeded Michigan State is charging into a Sweet Sixteen battle against 2-seed UConn . At the face of this March Madness matchup are some of the tallest players on the court. MSU has senior big men Jaxon Kohler and Carson Cooper , while the Huskies have seniors Alex Karaban and Tarris Reed Jr.

Michigan State's Jaxon Kohler looks on during a game against North Dakota State during the first round of the NCAA Tournament at the KeyBank Center on Thursday, March 19, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

"With UConn's team, you know, they're physical, they play hard, shooting, they've got it all," Kohler said. "We're going to need everything and more from our players."

Kohler is playing one more game to earn the right to play one more game. The same goes for Cooper, but it also goes for Karaban and Reed. This will be Kohler's third Sweet Sixteen appearance across his four-year career at Michigan State, but Final Fours are where semi-immortality is reached in East Lansing.

What Kohler Said Pre-UConn

On UConn's Frontcourt

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UConn Huskies forward Alex Karaban (11) reacts against the Furman Paladins in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Karaban and Reed represent the Huskies' two top scorers on a per-game basis. Reed drops 14.2 points per contest along with an average of 8.9 rebounds. Karaban, a fifth-year senior and four-year starter, is averaging 13.3 points and 5.2 rebounds per game.

Karaban's three-point shooting makes him a real matchup problem. He has made 39.4% of his threes this season and is athletic enough at the four-spot that Michigan State doesn't really have a natural fit for a defensive assignment.

Reed is another problem by himself. He's been playing at a high level lately, averaging 16.2 points and 13.6 rebounds since the end of the regular season. That includes UConn's game in the first round against 15th-seeded Furman, where Reed dominated (and then some) to the tune of 31 points and 27 rebounds.

Tom Izzo has also been stressing the importance of keeping Reed off the offensive glass. Reed has averaged 5.2 rebounds per game on just the offensive glass across that same five-game stretch. He's also had eight games in a row with at least three offensive boards.

Michigan State forward Jaxon Kohler (0) celebrates a 3-pointer against North Dakota State during the first half of NCAA Tournament First Round at KeyBank Center in Buffalo on Thursday, March 19, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"A lot of respect to him, man," Kohler said about Reed. "He just said he had a 27 [rebound] and [31-point] game, something like that. I don't care who you care, that's impressive for anybody."