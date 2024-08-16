Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff Chooses Between Michigan, Michigan State
Michigan versus Michigan State’s football rivalry began over 120 years ago and is undoubtedly the most significant rivalry in Michigan.
The football game between schools is one of the year's biggest games, regardless of how well each is doing that season. Although Michigan has won three of the last five matchups, including the previous two, it remains a critical game for many Michiganders yearly.
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff is relatively new to the state after being traded to the Lions by the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for quarterback Matthew Stafford following the 2020 season. Since arriving in Detroit, Goff has taken the Lions to heights not seen in decades, as Goff and the Lions nearly made it to the Super Bowl last season.
Goff has been a welcomed addition for many Lions fans. Many of whom are either Michigan or Michigan State fans. Having been a Michigan resident for years, former Michigan offensive lineman Taylor Lewan asked Goff which side he would take in the state’s most crucial game annually.
"You're in a state that's very divided from a college standpoint," Lewan said on the "Bussin’ with the Boys" podcast before asking the veteran quarterback, "Who do you side with, Michigan or Michigan State?"
Goff begrudgingly answered Lewan, choosing the Wolverines. He would explain why he chose Michigan over Michigan State. For Goff, the choice was simple, as he based it on the fact that he knows many more people who have graduated from Michigan than from Michigan State.
"Michigan, Michigan," Goff told Lewan. "And not just because you're sitting here. It's just because where I live and nearby here, it's a lot of Michigan alum. And so, I really don't know many Michigan State alum personally."
As the Lions look to build on a successful season that saw them make it further in the playoffs than they had been recently, Michigan State’s football program plans to have a similar turnaround, starting with this season. Coach Jonathan Smith and the Spartans hope to get off on the right foot this season, beginning with the team’s home opener against Florida Atlantic.
