Louisville vs. Michigan State Prediction, Odds, Key Player to Watch for NCAA Tournament 2nd Round
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The Louisville Cardinals survived a late surge by South Florida and will now advance to the Round of 32 to take on the Michigan State Spartans, who blew out North Dakota State on Thursday.
Let's dive into the odds and best bets for Saturday's ACC vs. Big Ten showdown with a spot in the Sweet 16 on the line.
Louisville vs. Michigan State Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Louisville +4.5 (-110)
- Michigan State -4.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Louisville +164
- Michigan State -200
Total
- OVER 150.5 (-115)
- UNDER 150.5 (-105)
Louisville vs. Michigan State How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, March 21
- Game Time: 2:45 pm ET
- Venue: KeyBank Center
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Louisville Record: 24-10
- Michigan State Record: 26-7
Louisville vs. Michigan State Betting Trends
- Louisville is 3-6 ATS in its last nine games
- The UNDER is 5-1 in Louisville's last six games vs. Big Ten opponents
- Michigan State is 4-2 ATS in its last six games
- The OVER is 11-2 in Michigan State's last 13 games
Louisville vs. Michigan State Key Player to Watch
- Jeremy Fears Jr., G - Michigan State Spartans
The Michigan State offense goes through Jeremy Fears Jr. as he leads the country in assists per game, averaging 9.2. Not only is he going to be important on offense in this game, but he's going to play a key role on defense. Louisville has one of the highest three-point shot rates in college basketball, so Fears Jr. has to find a way to defend the perimeter from start to finish.
Louisville vs. Michigan State Prediction and Pick
The numbers in this game are too close for me to back Michigan State laying 4.5 points. Louisville ranks 13th in the country in effective field goal percentage and 50th in defensive efficiency. By comparison, Michigan State ranks 70th and 39th in those two metrics.
It also should be concerning for Spartans fans that Michigan State's weakness is defending the perimeter, ranking 96th in opponent three-point field goal percentage, allowing teams to shoot 32.6% from beyond the arc. That's bad news when facing a Louisville team that's inside the top five in three-point shot rate.
I'll take the points with Louisville and root for a close game.
Pick: Louisville +4.5 (-110)
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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets