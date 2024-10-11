Disgraced Michigan Staffer Helped Rival Steal Spartans' Signs
Former Michigan Wolverines staff Connor Stalions has admitted to sign-stealing. Not that an admission was needed. There was more than enough evidence.
The Michigan State Spartans might have suffered from his cheating last season when he was allegedly on Central Michigan's sideline to spy on the Spartans.
The scandal has brought disgrace upon the Wolverines program and amid a week where the Maize and Blue can't seem to stay out of the news (for the wrong reasons, like a staffer threatening fans during the Washington loss), Stalions continues to make headlines.
Recently, Stalions appeared on the "Bussin' with the Boys" podcast and admitted to helping Ohio State sign-steal against the Spartans in 2021. It wasn't long after Kenneth Walker III and the Spartans ruined the Wolverines' chance at a perfect season.
"There's this ... giant circle of the 'intel' guys that know each other, right? And you're usually one or two phone calls away from anyone you want," Stalions said. "This is my favorite. So trading happens all the time, right? In 2021 we lose to Michigan State, Kenneth Walker had a great game, and we needed some help. They had to lose twice and we had to win out. Michigan State had to lose twice, and then that would have resulted in having a three-way tie... or, no, we would have beaten Ohio State and then it would have just been us and Ohio State, because Michigan State would not have been in that three-way tie.
"They lost to Purdue ... I think it was the next week they played Ohio State the week before we played Ohio State. So we needed Ohio State to win. So I gave Michigan State's signals to a buddy of mine. I changed all of the logos, I made it look like it came from a different school. I don't want to give Ohio State something from Michigan, right? They might not use it, who knows. But we needed Ohio State to win, and I know they steal the crap out of defensive signals, so here you go. So I gave it to a buddy, who may have given it to a buddy, who then gave it to Ohio State and said 'I got this from so and so at Name Your School University.' I'm sure they probably already had them, but it just confirmed everything. And then they won like 60-0."
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.