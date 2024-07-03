EA Reveals Michigan State's Overall Ratings for College Football 25
July 19 is the release of EA Sports College Football 25 on Playstation and Xbox. For the first time in 11 years, Michigan State football fans, as well as college football fans, can play as their favorite teams.
EA has released the deep dive trailer for the dynasty mode which went into detail how players can rebuild their squad. With the trailer, EA also updated its website, and fans could see ratings for some teams.
One of the photos that was shown on the website was of Michigan State's quarterback ratings, as well as the team's overall graded ratings.
Michigan State sophomore quarterback Aidan Chiles is listed as an 82 overall, while backup senior quarterback Tommy Schuster is listed as a 73 overall. The two incoming freshman quarterbacks Alessio Milivojevic and Ryland Jessee are listed as 69 and 67 overalls.
In the photo, EA also released the grades for the position groups. The quarterback room is graded as a B, running backs are graded as a B, fullbacks are graded at a C-, wide receivers are graded as a C+, tight ends are graded at an A- and left tackle and left guard are graded as a C+. The center, left guard or tackle groups aren't listed on the photo.
EA also showed the overalls for the whole offense, defense and the entire team as a whole. The offense was given an overall rating of an 82, the defense was given an overall rating of an 84 and the entire team was given an overall rating of an 83.
The worldwide release date for College Football 25 is set for July 19, while the three-day early access for the deluxe edition is set for July 16. The early-access trial is also set for July 16. You can pre-order the game from now through July 18.
