Everything Michigan State RB Kay'Ron Lynch-Adams Said Following Week 1 Victory
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Michigan State's offense didn't have many positives to take away from the Spartans' 16-10 victory over Florida Atlantic on Friday.
One player who did stand out on that side of the ball, though, was transfer running back Kay'Ron Lynch-Adams, who rushed for 101 yards and a touchdown on just nine carries.
While Spartan fans were high on the transfer when he joined the program this offseason, nobody could have foreseen such an outing from him in Week 1, especially as a backup.
Lynch-Adams addressed the media following the victory.
You can watch his entire press conference below:
Below is a partial transcript from Lynch-Adams' presser:
Q: How do you feel being so involved in the victory?
Lynch-Adams: "I mean, most importantly, I'm just happy we got the victory. I mean, I'm just happy I was able to contribute in a positive way, and I'm just looking forward to just continuing to help the team in any way I can. So, it felt good to get out there and run around a little bit in Spartan Stadium. The energy was nice, even though we had some tricky weather at first. But I love the energy that was in there, and I was feeding off that energy as well. But it feels great. I'm happy we got our first win. 1-0."
Q: What does it do for a team to have a QB [Aidan Chiles] take full accountability, even when it's not really all on him?
Lynch-Adams: "I feel like that's big. I feel like we all kind of know we all take some type of responsibility for things not going the right way. But I mean, I feel like we just got to keep working, and all of us, as a whole, just got to clean up the little things so that we won't have these sloppy kind of situations. But I think it's just real important for us to really just go back in this next week, lock in and really work extra hard than we ever have, honestly."
