Diving Deep into MSU's Heavyweight Rivalry Clash at UM

There have been 30 games that have led to this point.

Several things seem relatively locked in for No. 8 Michigan State (25-5 overall, 15-4 Big Ten). The absolute worst-case scenario for MSU starts its March Madness run if it gets the 3-seed in the Big Ten Tournament and then another 3-seed in the NCAA Tournament. In a vacuum, that’s a pretty good season.

Michigan State's Jeremy Fears Jr. takes a breather before a free throw against Michigan on Friday, Jan. 30, 2026, inside the Breslin Center. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

There’s just that rival about an hour away that is having an even better season. Michigan , ranked third in the nation, is 28-2 overall and 18-1 during conference play. When the Wolverines are “on,” they have felt like the most dominant team in the country. Fifteen of their conference victories have been by double figures.

One such win was when UM strolled into the Breslin Center and won 83-71 on Jan. 30 . Going into Crisler now and winning is going to be a daunting task for the Spartans, who haven’t lost two regular-season games to Michigan since the 2013-14 season (that team beat the Wolverines in the Big Ten Tournament title game). Here’s a quick preview and then a prediction:

Michigan’s Massive Frontcourt

Mar 5, 2026; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Michigan Wolverines forward Yaxel Lendeborg (23) controls the ball against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the first half at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

The size and skill of UM’s frontcourt are a big reason why it has gone from a pretty decent team last season to the Big Ten’s best team this year. Last season’s duo of Danny Wolf and Vlad Goldin was still good; good enough that they led Dusty May’s first team to a Big Ten tournament title and the Sweet 16.

This year’s trio is even better, with it entirely being built through the portal this offseason. Michigan’s opponents only shoot 43.9% inside the arc this season, which is the fourth-best mark in the country, per KenPom.

Mar 5, 2026; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Michigan Wolverines forward Yaxel Lendeborg (23) goes to the basket as Iowa Hawkeyes guard Isaia Howard (23) defends during the first half at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Starting at the three is sixth-year UAB transfer Yaxel Lendeborg. He might be the Big Ten Player of the Year, at 14.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.2 steals, and 1.4 blocks per game. His stats would maybe be even better if Michigan weren’t so loaded, but he’ll likely be a first-round NBA draft pick this year, anyway.

At the four is Illinois transfer Morez Johnson Jr., who is also getting first-round pick consideration. He’s a pretty skilled big man for his 6-foot-9 size, averaging 13.5 points per game while shooting 65.3% from the field.

Michigan forward Morez Johnson Jr. (21), center, battle for position against Michigan State forward Jaxon Kohler (0) and guard Kur Teng (2) during the second half at Breslin Center in East Lansing on Friday, Jan. 30, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Johnson has also gotten better at stretching the floor lately and is taking some more threes; he made two threes in Michigan’s last game against Iowa on Thursday.

Then there’s the 7-foot-3 Aday Mara, who transferred in from UCLA this past offseason. He was a backup for the Bruins last season, but has ended up flourishing in Ann Arbor. Mara’s size makes it a struggle for him to play super substantial minutes — he only averages 22.7 minutes per game — but he still leads the Big Ten in blocks per game (2.6).

Michigan Wolverines head coach Dusty May motions during the second half of the NCAA men's basketball game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus on Feb. 8, 2026. Ohio State lost 82-61. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Loss of LJ Cason for UM

Jan 20, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines guard L.J. Cason (2) dribbles defended by Indiana Hoosiers guard Conor Enright (5) in the first half at Crisler Center. | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

These in-state rivals are going without their backup point guards for the remainder of the season. Michigan State lost Divine Ugochukwu to a foot injury after its game at Minnesota, and UM has lost L.J. Cason for the year after he tore his ACL against Illinois.

Sunday will be Michigan’s second game, figuring out how to replace Cason. Starter Elliot Cadeau is still one of the better point guards the conference has to offer. What will be interesting is who runs the offense with Cadeau off the court.

Michigan State's Denham Wojcik and his family watch a video highlighting his senior year during the senior night ceremony after the Spartans win over Rutgers on Thursday, March 5, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

We know it’ll be Denham Wojcik running things (like it or not) when Jeremy Fears Jr . is getting a rest. Wojcik actually provided some decent minutes on the offensive end against Rutgers, but the Scarlet Knights are not of UM’s caliber, to put it nicely.

The Wolverines have a couple of other options. It could be freshman Trey McKenney, but he’s not known as a passer. Starting two-guard Nimari Burnett could also pick up the slack, and the same could be said about bench piece Roddy Gayle.

Feb 14, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines guard Roddy Gayle Jr. (11) shoots in the first half against the UCLA Bruins at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Taking a Guess

Michigan State's Coen Carr shoots a free throw during a game against Rutgers on Thursday, March 5, 2026, at the Breslin Center. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Full disclosure: I’ve only picked against Michigan State twice this season. I’m an optimist, what can I say? Those two games have been the home game vs. then-No. 5 Illinois and the game at Mackey Arena against then-No. 8 Purdue. MSU won both of those games, of course.

This will be the third time I take the Spartans’ opponent. The 2025-26 version of Michigan is the most overwhelming squad that has come through this conference in some time. Unless Michigan State hits a bunch of threes like Wisconsin did when it won in Ann Arbor earlier this season, I struggle to find a way where MSU comes out on top.

Final Prediction: No. 3 Michigan 80, No. 8 MSU 68