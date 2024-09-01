EXCLUSIVE: Elite MSU Football Legacy Target Sounds Off on Gameday Visit
The Michigan State Spartans were able to start the season and Jonathan Smith era 1-0 with a 16-10 victory against Florida Atlantic on Friday. The victory was vital. Wins in college football mean more, expanded college football playoff or not.
Getting a win in the home opener in front of a packed crowd and numerous recruiting targets is another key victory. In attendance for Smith's first victory was priority offensive tackle target Gregory Patrick, an in-state 2026 four-star. The visit made a positive impression on Patrick.
"It was really fun overall, I was able to talk with [offensive line coach Jim Michalczik] for a long time," Patrick said. "We talked a lot, just about my season and about their season and what their gameplan looked like, just stuff like that. After the game we talked about how the offensive line needed some work to do and I could really help out in that aaspect. And there's some things to work on there but they played a few younger guys and they gotta get back to work. It was overall really fun. The atmosphere was really cool there, it was pretty much sold out and it was really good to see it packed in the stadium. It was really loud."
Patrick has a close relationship to Michalczik. He had only witnessed Michalczik's offseason and practice disposition. Gameday brought something new.
"He was super excited and he was happy with how the offensive line played, his center transfer [Tanner Miller]," Patrick said. "You know, you can't really tell like right after a game what stuff you need to work on you need to go back and watch film. There's a lot of factors that go into a lot of stuff that people don't realize. He was really excited and it was overall really fun."
Patrick is the No. 137-ranked overall recruit in the 2026 class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings. He is the No. 10 offensive lineman in the class.
Patrick is one of many blue-chip recruits four-stars and higher that the Spartans are targeting in the Midwest in 2026. Smith's staff is settling in and building long-term connections with the blue-chippers.
Patrick is an in-state target, which would check a huge box for Smith and his goal to dominate the state of Michigan. He is also a legacy. His father, Joseph, played for Nick Saban in the 1990s.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
