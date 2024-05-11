EXCLUSIVE: Spartans 2025 DL Target Brad Fitzgibbon Talks Family and Sports
One of Michigan State's 2025 targets, three-star defensive lineman Brad Fitzgibbon, comes from a family of athletes.
Fitzgibbon told Spartan Nation that his parents -- Scott and Lindsay -- were good athletes.
"My dad played high school football and was a quarterback and wide receiver," Fitzgibbons said. "My mom played volleyball and was going to commit to Arizona State for volleyball before she completely busted her ankle and it kind of threw her off a little bit.
"Much respect to them. They've been great [throughout] this [recruiting] process. You know, my mom and my dad had done it with my sister, choosing a college for gymnastics."
Fitzgibbon's sister, Kadyn, is a gymnast at Illinois.
Kadyn competed mostly on the floor in 15 events this past season. At the Big Ten Championships, she earned a selection on the All-Championship team for placing seventh on the floor. Her score was a 9.900.
"[Gymnasts] choose as [high school freshman], you gotta be like committed as a freshman, know where you're going. And they say that's rough because you got four years before you're actually going to college and you're already thinking about college as a freshman," Fitzgibbon said. "So, I think the recruiting process for football being a little bit later is great because I'm closer to where I actually see myself going ... eventually.
"My parents have been super supportive with me and my sister but, you know, [there's] not a lot of time for family stuff, which is a sacrifice. Her season is during my offseason and my season is during her offseason. But it's awesome getting out to see her compete and it's awesome when she comes out to see me play. It's definitely been great."
Fitzgibbon said his sister has been a guide through the recruiting process.
"Having my sister as kind of a background to be able to ask questions and being able to go to her for college answers, she's like my own recruiter that I can just ask [things], and she'll give me the honest answer she won't blow it up or anything," he said.
Fitzgibbon's cousin, Paige Bendell, played at soccer at South Carolina and was named to All-SEC first team as a senior in 2016. Bendell was a defender.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.