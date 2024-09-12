Falcons Coach Confident in Spartan Legend Kirk Cousins Going Forward
Former Michigan State quarterback Kirk Cousins, known for his resilience and leadership, has embarked on a new chapter in his NFL career with the Atlanta Falcons. After spending years as a reliable signal-caller with the Washington Redskins (now Commanders) and Minnesota Vikings, Cousins brings a wealth of experience to a Falcons team eager to make its mark in the league.
The move to Atlanta came at a pivotal moment for the Falcons, who have been in a rebuilding phase. With Cousins now at the helm, there was a renewed sense of optimism and potential. His arrival is expected to provide stability and a veteran presence that the team has been missing.
Cousins' first game as a Falcons may have Atlanta fans feeling a bit discouraged -- the veteran threw two picks and was sacked twice while throwing for less than 200 yards in the team's Week 1 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
His coach, Raheem Morris, is still confident in his veteran quarterback.
"I feel like Kirk is healthy," Morris said on Monday. "He's been healthy since he's been here, since he's been back. … We had the restrictions we obviously put on him when he first got here, being smart with the OTA days. Obviously, when we came into training camp, he was full-go and able to move other than the scrambles and some of those things that we limited. Towards the end of training camp, we allowed those things to happen, got him ready to go. We got into a game yesterday, and we gotta get better."
Known for his strong arm, leadership, and precise passing, Cousins is well-positioned to capitalize on the talent surrounding him.
The Falcons have assembled a promising roster of offensive weapons that could significantly benefit Cousins. At the top of the list is Kyle Pitts, the dynamic tight end who has already shown glimpses of greatness in his early NFL career. Pitts's size and ability to stretch the field and create mismatches against defenders will be a crucial asset for Cousins as he aims to maximize the Falcons’ offensive efficiency.
Another key player in the mix is Drake London, the young wide receiver who has quickly established himself as a rising star. London’s size, athleticism and route-running skills make him a perfect target for Cousins, who will look to build a strong connection with him in the passing game. Together, Pitts and London form a formidable duo that could elevate Atlanta’s aerial attack to new heights.
Additionally, the Falcons' backfield, featuring the explosive Bijan Robinson, adds another layer of versatility to the offense. Robinson’s ability to both rush and catch passes out of the backfield will provide Cousins with multiple options and keep defenses on their toes.
With Cousins leading the charge, the Falcons are not just rebuilding but positioning themselves for a serious playoff push. His leadership and experience, coupled with the emerging talent on the roster, create a promising outlook for the team. The challenge will be integrating these elements effectively and fostering team chemistry to compete in the competitive NFC South.
