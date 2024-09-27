Five Spartans to Watch Against No. 3 Buckeyes
As Michigan State prepares to battle on the gridiron against No. 3 Ohio State, there are many matches a Spartan player must prevail. Spartan Stadium will be rocking as it welcomes the undefeated Buckeyes under the lights for what will be the toughest game of the season thus far for the Spartans.
The Spartans currently sit 3-1 on the year. Although the season is still early, if Michigan State can play with the Buckeyes and the game is close in the fourth quarter, the Spartans may have the advantage. Three of the four games for the Spartans ended in a one-score contest so far. The Buckeyes have not yet been in these situations for three weeks.
To be in that position, these five Spartans must be looked upon for leadership and productivity to upset one of the nation's best.
WR Montorie Foster Jr.
Offensively the Spartans may have to take some shots and chances downfield. Allowing one of their best playmakers Montorie Foster Jr. the opportunity to win his one-on-one battles. Foster has 200 yards receiving this season on a team-high 17 receptions while hauling one in for a touchdown.
Although the defensive backs for Ohio State are experienced and well-coached, that does not mean they will have the upper hand. As a redshirt senior, this is a game and an opportunity Foster has earned and one the Spartans are leaning on him to excel in.
RB Nate Carter
Nate Carter is another offensive weapon looking to play a key role in Saturday's game. A running back who is second on the team in attempts and rushing yards, Carter will be looked at as a key contributor when his number is called. With already having a long run of 60 yards to the house against Prairie View A&M, it is those plays that will make a difference.
LB Jordan Turner
Defensively, Jordan Turner just has to keep being himself. As a linebacker, he must keep flowing to the ball and making tackles. Leading the team with 22 total tackles, his most impressive weapon he has may be the pressure he puts on opposing quarterbacks. Tied for first on the team, his three sacks have impacted offenses, and he will look to use that while going up against Buckeyes quarterback Will Howard.
CB Charles Brantley
Charles Brantley is the top turnover man for the Spartans and also leads the team in pass breakups. Brantley will be looked upon by covering his zones and making plays when the ball is in his area.
K Jonathan Kim
Jonathan Kim needs to keep being him. Perfect on the season with field goal kicks, including a game-winner against Maryland, Kim will be looked upon to execute and put points on the board every chance he gets.
When facing a top-ranked team, it is brutal to miss out on scoring opportunities. If all five of these players continue to play like they have, it will set up the Spartans for a potential upset and a happy East Lansing.
