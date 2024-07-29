Former Big Ten Coach of the Year Gives Extreme Praise to Michigan State Coordinator
Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith surrounded himself with a very respectable coaching staff -- on both sides of the ball -- this offseason.
One of Smith's top coaches is Spartans defensive coordinator Joe Rossi, former defensive coordinator of the Minnesota Golden Gophers.
Rossi coached under Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck, who, since joining the Big Ten in 2017, has become one of the most respected coaches in the conference.
Fleck recently gave high praise to his former defensive coordinator.
According to Madeline Kenney of The Detroit News, Fleck "said Rossi is the 'best' coordinator he's ever been around at having solutions and making adjustments."
"He's very meticulous, he’s very detailed," Fleck said. "He knows exactly what he wants and how he wants it done."
Rossi has quickly earned the respect of his new head coach, Smith, who spoke on the first-year Spartans defensive coordinator at Big Ten Football Media Days last week.
"Really been impressed," Smith said. "Didn't know Joe, really, at all. Had a couple of mutual friends, did a lot of conversations with people that I knew had worked with him. And so, then got together, made sure we were aligned on kind of how we were going to want to approach the program, develop, recruit, a lot of things like that.
"And he's been awesome. You can tell his experience, organization, he's got a clear vision for what he wants it to look like. But ... evaluating the talent and what we have on the roster and making sure we're putting them in the best positions possible, he's always thinking about that on the day-to-day. I think he's done great in regards to organizing that defensive staff because he hasn't worked with all those guys -- a couple of them came over with me. And he's been open to -- there's some big-time coaches on that side of the ball -- their contributions to the scheme. So far, so good."
Rossi joined the Spartans this offseason after spending seven seasons on Minnesota's coaching staff.
