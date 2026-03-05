How to Watch, Listen to MSU's Senior Night Battle vs. Rutgers
Michigan State has arrived at its last game at the Breslin Center this season.
The eighth-ranked Spartans (24-5 overall, 14-4 Big Ten) have only lost twice at home this season, and both of those defeats have been to the current No. 1 and 3 teams in the nation. MSU's senior class of Jaxon Kohler, Carson Cooper, Denham Wojcik, Trey Fort, and Nick Sanders is all set to kiss the logo at center court to complete their time at "The Bres" during their collegiate careers. Those guys are trying to go out on a high note against Rutgers (12-17, 5-13).
There are real stakes in this game, too. Michigan State is trying to maintain its perceived status as a projected 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament, but it can also clinch a triple-bye to the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals with a win on Thursday night.
Here's how you can watch the penultimate game of MSU's regular season:
TV Info
Tip-Off: 8 p.m. ET
Channel: FS1
Announcers: Connor Onion (play-by-play); Steve Smith (analyst)
Radio Info - Spartan Media Network
Lansing: WMMQ (94.9 FM), WJIM (1240 AM)
Detroit: WJR (760 AM)
Grand Rapids: WBFX (101.3 FM)
Other radio stations from around the state of Michigan can be found RIGHT HERE.
Announcers: Will Tieman (play-by-play); Matt Steigenga (color analyst); Zach Surdenik (host)
More on Thursday's B1G Rematch
MSU's first game against Rutgers was far too close for comfort. The Spartans needed a late comeback and a dramatic three-pointer from Divine Ugochukwu, who is now out of the season, just to force overtime, where it took over and won, 88-79.
Michigan State was *that* close to taking its worst loss of the season that night on Jan. 27. That game is a Quad 3 game, and so is this one on Thursday at home, but it can easily reach Quad 4 status if the Scarlet Knights drop a couple more spots.
Tom Izzo actually described RU on Tuesday as the "toughest" team that the Spartans will face this season. That doesn't mean Rutgers is up there with the best teams MSU has seen, but he means rather its overall ruggedness.
"As far as street-smart toughness, as far as smash-mouth toughness, I love this team," Izzo said. "It reminds me of the [Mateen] Cleaves’ team we had. They hit you. They go hard. They work hard. It’s who [Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell] is, and it’s who they’re becoming, and that really impresses me.”
