How to Watch, Listen to MSU's Senior Night Battle vs. Rutgers

Michigan State has arrived at its last game at the Breslin Center this season.

The eighth-ranked Spartans (24-5 overall, 14-4 Big Ten) have only lost twice at home this season, and both of those defeats have been to the current No. 1 and 3 teams in the nation. MSU's senior class of Jaxon Kohler, Carson Cooper, Denham Wojcik, Trey Fort, and Nick Sanders is all set to kiss the logo at center court to complete their time at "The Bres" during their collegiate careers. Those guys are trying to go out on a high note against Rutgers (12-17, 5-13).

Michigan State's Jaden Akins kisses the Spartans logo before getting subbed out late during the second half in the game against Michigan on Sunday, March 9, 2025, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There are real stakes in this game, too. Michigan State is trying to maintain its perceived status as a projected 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament, but it can also clinch a triple-bye to the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals with a win on Thursday night.

Here's how you can watch the penultimate game of MSU's regular season:

TV Info

Michigan State's Carson Cooper leaps to grab a rebound against Ohio State on Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026, at the Breslin Center. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Tip-Off: 8 p.m. ET

Channel: FS1

Announcers: Connor Onion (play-by-play); Steve Smith (analyst)

Radio Info - Spartan Media Network

Michigan State guard Nick Sanders (20) high-fives fans after 74-51 win over Southern Indiana at Breslin Center in East Lansing on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

Lansing: WMMQ (94.9 FM), WJIM (1240 AM)

Detroit: WJR (760 AM)

Grand Rapids: WBFX (101.3 FM)

Other radio stations from around the state of Michigan can be found RIGHT HERE .

Announcers: Will Tieman (play-by-play); Matt Steigenga (color analyst); Zach Surdenik (host)

More on Thursday's B1G Rematch

Jan 27, 2026; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Michigan State Spartans guard Denham Wojcik (10) goes to the basket against Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Harun Zrno (13) during the first half at Jersey Mike's Arena. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

MSU's first game against Rutgers was far too close for comfort. The Spartans needed a late comeback and a dramatic three-pointer from Divine Ugochukwu , who is now out of the season, just to force overtime, where it took over and won, 88-79.

Michigan State was *that* close to taking its worst loss of the season that night on Jan. 27. That game is a Quad 3 game, and so is this one on Thursday at home, but it can easily reach Quad 4 status if the Scarlet Knights drop a couple more spots.

Tom Izzo actually described RU on Tuesday as the "toughest" team that the Spartans will face this season. That doesn't mean Rutgers is up there with the best teams MSU has seen, but he means rather its overall ruggedness.

"As far as street-smart toughness, as far as smash-mouth toughness, I love this team," Izzo said. "It reminds me of the [Mateen] Cleaves’ team we had. They hit you. They go hard. They work hard. It’s who [Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell] is, and it’s who they’re becoming, and that really impresses me.”

Michigan State's Coen Carr, left, slaps hands with Trey Fort after Carr drew an Ohio State foul during the first half on Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images