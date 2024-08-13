Former Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh is Still Haunted by the Fumbled Snap
The 2015 Michigan vs. Michigan State football game, known as the "Trouble with the Snap" game, is one of the most dramatic and unforgettable moments in college football history. The game took place on Oct. 17, 2015, at Michigan Stadium, and it ended in a way that still haunts former Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh to this day.
With just 10 seconds left on the clock, Michigan held a 23-21 lead and was poised to secure a significant victory over their in-state rivals. All they had to do was execute a simple punt to run out the clock and clinch the win. But what happened next was nothing short of a nightmare for Michigan fans.
Blake O'Neill, Michigan's punter, fumbled the snap as he prepared to kick the ball away. In the chaos that ensued, Michigan State's special teams unit swarmed O'Neill. The ball was knocked out of his hands and into the arms of Jalen Watts-Jackson, a Michigan State defender. Watts-Jackson then sprinted 38 yards into the end zone, scoring a last-second touchdown that stunned the 111,000 fans at the Big House and delivered a shocking 27-23 victory for Michigan State.
For Michigan State, it was an incredible triumph that added another chapter to the rivalry's storied history. But for Michigan and Jim Harbaugh, it was a gut-wrenching defeat that continues to loom large.
The loss was particularly painful for Harbaugh, who was in his first season as Michigan's head coach. The game was supposed to be a statement win for Harbaugh, proving that he could return Michigan to its former glory and take down their arch-rival. Instead, it became a symbol of missed opportunities and heartbreak.
Years later, the "Trouble With the Snap" game still lingers in the minds of Michigan fans and haunts Harbaugh, he spoke about it in a recent interview on "Pardon My Take."
"I'm not fully over that," Harbaugh said. "I'm not fully over that. ... One of the, I mean, top five worst things that ever happened to me in my life."
Despite Harbaugh's successes since then, including Big Ten championships and College Football Playoff appearances, that 2015 game remains a reminder of how quickly fortunes can change in football. It underscores the fine line between victory and defeat and how a single moment can define a season, a rivalry, and a legacy.
