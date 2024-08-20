Former Michigan State C Battling For Starting Job on One of NFL's Top Teams
Former Michigan State football stars continue to flourish at the next level.
Several former Spartans have had very strong NFL training camps, with wide receivers Cody White and Jalen Nailor and linebacker Ben VanSumeren all standing out with their respective teams.
Another former Spartan has begun to enter the spotlight, as five-year Michigan State letterwinner Nick Samac has been getting reps at center with the Baltimore Ravens' first team, per Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic. He is currently listed as a second-stringer on the club's unofficial depth chart.
The Ravens come off a trip to the AFC title game, where they came up short against the eventual back-to-back Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs.
For Samac to already have a shot at starting as a rookie for one of the top-four teams in the NFL from last season, it would be quite an accomplishment. Not to mention, Samac nearly went undrafted, having been selected in the seventh round of this year's NFL Draft.
Samac was the only Spartan from last year's roster to get drafted.
We should know soon if Samac will be getting the start in Week 1.
“I think we’re close [to knowing the starting offensive line],” said Ravens coach John Harbaugh after Baltimore's practice on Monday. “I think we have a pretty good idea and what way it’s trending in different areas. It’s not altogether solidified, but we’re in a good place right now.”
You may recall the comedic, yet emotional exchange between Samac and Harbaugh when the coach spoke with him on the phone when the Ravens told Samac they would be drafting him.
"You OK playing for a Harbaugh?" Harbaugh asked.
"Sound great," Samac replied."
"Well then you're a Baltimore Raven, man," Harbaugh said. "Welcome to Baltimore."
Harbaugh told him, "We love you. We love you as a player, we love you as a person."
Samac made four starts for the Spartans in his freshman season (2019) and six the following season. He was detrimental to Michigan State's offensive success in the 2021 season when he led an offensive line that blocked for the legendary running back Kenneth Walker III.
Samac would be named an All-Big Ten honorable mention in each of his final two seasons.
