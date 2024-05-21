Former Michigan State DT Reportedly Received Significant NIL Offer in Transfer Portal
Michigan State football lost arguably its best defensive asset to the transfer portal this spring in former Spartan defensive tackle Derrick Harmon.
Earlier this month, Harmon announced his commitment to Oregon, which will soon be a new conference rival of Michigan State's.
In this new era of Name, Image and Likeness, much of the transfer portal has been dictated by the deals these transfers are receiving from other programs.
According to John Talty of CBS Sports, Harmon was quite the beneficiary of NIL this offseason.
In a recent article, Talty detailed the average amount of NIL money each position group is earning. He discovered that defensive linemen are, on average, receiving between $250,000 and $600,000 in NIL money.
"One Power Four collective operator said their school was able to get multiple defensive linemen for less than the bottom end of the above range," Talty wrote. "Conversely, multiple sources pointed to Oklahoma transfer Damonic Williams (TCU) and Oregon transfer Derrick Harmon (Michigan State) in the high six figures to low seven figures range. If you wanted a starting-caliber defensive tackle this spring, you had to pay up."
Harmon had entered the transfer portal back in December. Oregon had been in the running to land Harmon back then as well, before the former Spartan defensive tackle withdrew his name later in the month. When it was confirmed Harmon would be staying at Michigan State, Justin Thind of 247Sports had reported, "the Oregon ecosystem's NIL offer to Harmon was very significant, but he chose to return to East Lansing instead."
Whatever the Ducks did the second time around evidently worked.
