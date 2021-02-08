Former Michigan State Football Players Win Super Bowl 55 With Buccaneers
East Lansing, MI – Former Michigan State Spartans William Gholston and Drew Stanton won Super Bowl rings Sunday night as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated Kansas City, 31-9.
Gholston recorded a quarterback hit on Chiefs starting QB Patrick Mahomes in the fourth quarter as the Bucs defense held them to three field goals.
Stanton (was placed on active roster one day before kickoff) and former Spartan Le'Veon Bell, a running back for Kansas City, dressed for the game but didn't see the field.
In 2020, Gholston racked up 44 tackles, eight tackles for a loss, and a career-high three sacks.
He's played in 119 regular-season games featuring 68 starts, all with the Buccaneers, and has 316 career tackles, 47 for a loss, and 15 sacks.
Gholston also contributed to all four of Tampa's playoff victories; he was credited with a QB hit at Washington, two tackles and a QB hit in a win over the Saints, and helped take down Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay during the NFC Championship Game.
The Detroit native lettered at MSU from 2010-12 and was a member of the 2010 Big Ten Champs and won the Outback Bowl in 2012.
Former MSU Players to Win The Super Bowl
- CB Herb Adderley
- TE Fred Arbanas
- LB Carl Banks
- QB Tony Banks
- DT Larry Bethea
- OG Ed Budde
- WR Plaxico Burress
- TE Billy Joe DuPree
- LB Dixon Edwards
- WR Bennie Fowler
- DE William Gholston
- LB Tom Graves
- OT Dave Herman
- WR Mark Ingram
- LB Greg Jones
- DT Ed Lothamer
- C Dave Manders
- QB Earl Morrall
- LB Jim Morrissey
- OT Greg Robinson-Randall
- OG Jeff Richardson
- WR Andre Rison
- DT Paul Rochester
- DE Bubba Smith
- QB Drew Stanton
- WR Devin Thomas
- LB/DE Matt Vanderbeek
- DT Bobby Wilson
