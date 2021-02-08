Former Michigan State Football Players Win Super Bowl 55 With Buccaneers

Following Tampa Bay's 31-9 victory over Kansas City, twenty-eight former Michigan State Spartans have won the Super Bowl.

East Lansing, MI – Former Michigan State Spartans William Gholston and Drew Stanton won Super Bowl rings Sunday night as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated Kansas City, 31-9.

Gholston recorded a quarterback hit on Chiefs starting QB Patrick Mahomes in the fourth quarter as the Bucs defense held them to three field goals.

Stanton (was placed on active roster one day before kickoff) and former Spartan Le'Veon Bell, a running back for Kansas City, dressed for the game but didn't see the field.

In 2020, Gholston racked up 44 tackles, eight tackles for a loss, and a career-high three sacks.

He's played in 119 regular-season games featuring 68 starts, all with the Buccaneers, and has 316 career tackles, 47 for a loss, and 15 sacks.

Gholston also contributed to all four of Tampa's playoff victories; he was credited with a QB hit at Washington, two tackles and a QB hit in a win over the Saints, and helped take down Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay during the NFC Championship Game.

The Detroit native lettered at MSU from 2010-12 and was a member of the 2010 Big Ten Champs and won the Outback Bowl in 2012.

Former MSU Players to Win The Super Bowl

CB Herb Adderley

TE Fred Arbanas

LB Carl Banks

QB Tony Banks

DT Larry Bethea

OG Ed Budde

WR Plaxico Burress

TE Billy Joe DuPree

LB Dixon Edwards

WR Bennie Fowler

DE William Gholston

LB Tom Graves

OT Dave Herman

WR Mark Ingram

LB Greg Jones

DT Ed Lothamer

C Dave Manders

QB Earl Morrall

LB Jim Morrissey

OT Greg Robinson-Randall

OG Jeff Richardson

WR Andre Rison

DT Paul Rochester

DE Bubba Smith

QB Drew Stanton

WR Devin Thomas

LB/DE Matt Vanderbeek

DT Bobby Wilson

