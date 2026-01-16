Spartans on 7 NFL Teams Still Alive for Super Bowl Title

Michigan State has a strong track record of producing competitive and successful NFL players. Many of those currently in the league made the playoffs this season, but some have been eliminated.



As the league approaches its Divisional Round this weekend, here are the former Spartans still vying for a chance to reach Super Bowl LX in Santa Clara, Calif.



Feb 10, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; A Wilson official NFL Duke football with the Super Bowl LX (60) logo at the Super Bowl LIX host committee handoff press conference. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Buffalo Bills



WR Keon Coleman



Unfortunately, most national fans remember Coleman for his one season at Florida State before going off to the NFL, but he spent his first two collegiate seasons as a football and basketball player in East Lansing. He quickly won over fans with his explosive athleticism, catching 58 passes and scoring seven touchdowns in his only year as a full-time starter.



Coleman actually had fewer catches and yards with the Seminoles but reached double-digits in touchdown grabs, becoming a fringe first-round prospect. Buffalo selected him 33rd overall, adding his talent to a remodeled receiving room. He has 960 yards and eight touchdowns for the Bills over two seasons.



Nov 2, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman (0) runs with the ball in the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Denver Broncos



LB Jordan Turner



The 24-year-old native of Farmington Hills, Mich., transferred from Wisconsin to Michigan State for his final season of college football in 2024. As a co-captain, Turner made an immediate impact for the Spartans, leading the team in tackles and tackles for loss (TFL) and finishing second in sacks.



He went undrafted in April but has stuck around the Broncos organization. Turner has spent most of this season on Denver's practice squad, being elevated to the active roster three times and making seven tackles in seven games. The Broncos officially signed him to their active roster last month.



Michigan State Spartans linebacker Jordan Turner (7) recovers the fumble during the second quarter the NCAA football game against Ohio State University at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024. | Kimberly P. Mitchell / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Seattle Seahawks



RB Kenneth Walker III



There may be no running back who made the impact that Kenneth Walker III did in East Lansing. From his first carry, which went for a 75-yard touchdown against Northwestern, he claimed his spot as the star of the team. He proved it time and time again, all the way through his snub for the Heisman Trophy amid an 11-2 season.



The Seahawks drafted him in the second round, and Walker III immediately helped restore the team's identity and intensity in the running game. He's run for over 1,000 yards twice in four NFL seasons, amassing 3,555 yards and 29 touchdowns on the ground.



Jan 3, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) rushes the ball against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images | Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

WR Cody White



The former Walled Lake Western High School star was a primary playmaker for the Spartans during the later years of the Mark Dantonio Era. His big frame made him an impactful threat for the offense during his three-year career, and he finished among the program's leaders in receptions, receiving yards, and touchdown catches.



Multiple teams cut White at the beginning of his career after he went undrafted, but he finally caught on with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He spent two years in Pittsburgh and is in his second year with Seattle, although the Seahawks recently put him on injured reserve, ending his season.



Nov 9, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back George Holani (36) celebrates with Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Cody White (82) after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

WR Montorie Foster



Foster was a polarizing player for the Spartans, showing promise as a complementary player but not quite living up to the billing as the No. 1 receiving threat. Still, he became the 34th receiver in program history to catch at least 100 passes in his career, putting him on the radar of NFL scouts and teams.



He signed an undrafted contract with Seattle in May and has spent the majority of this season on the Seahawks' practice squad without appearing in any games.



Michigan State's Montorie Foster Jr., left, catches a touchdown as Purdue's Kyndrich Breedlove defends during the first quarter on Friday, Nov. 22, 2024, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Houston Texans



DT Naquan Jones



Jones was a massive presence along the MSU defensive line from 2017 to 2020. His senior season was his best, collecting 24 tackles with 5 TFL during a COVID-shortened seven-game season.



Houston is the sixth NFL franchise for the 27-year-old defensive tackle, who began his career with the Tennessee Titans. The Texans claimed him off waivers in early December after he appeared in eight games for the Chargers. He has 101 tackles in his NFL career.



Jul 31, 2025; Canton, Ohio, USA; Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle Naquan Jones (96) reacts in during the warm ups before the game against the Detroit Lions at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

DB Ameer Speed



Speed was one of the former SEC defensive backs who got fans excited during the Mel Tucker years. He spent five years at Georgia and was part of national championship teams for the Bulldogs before arriving in East Lansing for his sixth and final college football season. He actually performed pretty well, making a career-best 62 tackles with five pass breakups, but that was all overshadowed by the overall performance of a horrendous MSU pass defense.



The New England Patriots selected the defensive back in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, and he appeared in 13 total games for New England and the Indianapolis Colts during his rookie season. He also spent time in Chicago and Cleveland before signing with Houston in November.



Jun 12, 2023; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez (50) and cornerback Ameer Speed (61) watch others practice at the Patriots minicamp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

New England Patriots



P Bryce Baringer



Michigan State has produced some good NFL punters, and Baringer is no different. He famously transferred from Illinois as a normal student before walking on and taking over the job. He went on to set several program records, was named Big Ten Punter of the Year, and was a finalist for the Ray Guy Award as the nation's best punter. New England drafted him at the same time as it drafted Speed, and he's now in his third year with the organization.



Los Angeles Rams



OL AJ Arcuri



Arcuri started 25 games during his four-year Spartan career, mostly at left and right tackle. He played in multiple NFL prospect games throughout the draft process and became a seventh-round selection of the Rams. He's played 10 games for Los Angeles and currently has a spot on the practice squad.



Chicago Bears



OL Luke Newman



Aug 17, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears offensive tackle Luke Newman (65) after the game against the Buffalo Bills at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Newman was a high-profile transfer from Holy Cross last season. He made the move from tackle to guard for the Spartans and claimed a starting spot along the offensive line. His versatility made him a desirable NFL prospect, and he made the most of his opportunity at the East-West Shrine Bowl in Frisco, Tex., around this time last year.



Chicago was one of the teams that identified Newman as a potential selection early in the process, and and it added him to the roster in the sixth round. He's appeared in nine games as a rookie.