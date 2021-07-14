Former Michigan State LB Antjuan Simmons Joins Ann Arbor Pioneer Football Staff

East Lansing, Mich. – Antjuan Simmons is heading home.

The former Michigan State linebacker is returning to Ann Arbor Pioneer, his old stomping grounds, to become the program's linebackers coach.

Simmons, a four-year letterwinner at MSU, logged 231 tackles in 46 games, including 20 consecutive starts at linebacker.

At 6-foot-0 and 225-pounds, he finished his career 26th in school history with 26 tackles for a loss while recording 4.5 sacks, five pass break-ups, two interceptions, three fumble recoveries, and one forced fumble.

In 2020, Simmons earned All-Big Ten recognition by media (second-team), Associated Press (second-team), Phil Steele (second-team), and coaches (third-team).

"I'd like to announce that I will not use the extra year of eligibility and enter my name into the 2021 NFL Draft," Simmons wrote on December 18. "This has been one of the hardest decisions I've ever had to make due to the love I have for Michigan State.

"Michigan State has taught me so many lessons that have contributed to the growth of me as an individual/human. I've also made memories that will stick with me for the rest of my life. I was also fortunate enough to meet guys I'll be able to call my brothers for the rest of time."

Simmons went undrafted in this year's NFL Draft but is now accepting an opportunity to coach the next generation of linebackers in his hometown.

