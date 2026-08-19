Jaguars-Giants Trade Grades: Jacksonville Adds Guard Depth After Patrick Mekari Surgery

We have a training camp trade!

As first reported by Newday’s Evan Barnes , the Giants are sending guard Daniel Faalele to the Jaguars in exchange for a 2027 late-round draft pick.

Faalele, 26, was drafted by the Ravens in the fourth round of the 2022 draft and spent his first four seasons in Baltimore. He appeared in 65 games and started 35—including all 17 in each of the past two seasons. Faalele opted for free agency this offseason and signed a one-year contract with the Giants, but his time in New York lasted only four months as he now heads to Jacksonville.

Let’s grade the move for both sides.

Giants

Harbaugh and the Giants are parting ways with Daniel Faalele. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The one-year deal Faalele signed with the Giants this spring reunited him with coach John Harbaugh and gave him a chance to compete for the team’s top backup guard spot behind starters Francis Mauigoa and Jon Runyan. In New York’s first preseason game against the Vikings this past weekend, however, he reportedly struggled.

According to OnSI’s Patricia Traina , the 6'8", 380-pounder played 13 snaps at left guard with New York’s second-team offense and left much to be desired. Faalele gave up a sack after whiffing on the defender in front of him, and his run blocking was “more absorptive than punishing.”

It’s an unfortunate turn of events for the Giants, who were looking for a veteran presence to serve as their top swing interior offensive lineman. That said, they guaranteed him less than $1 million at signing and are now flipping him for a late-round draft pick.

Grade: C+

Jaguars

Patrick Mekari recently underwent back surgery. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

As for the Jaguars, they come out on top in what was somewhat of an act of desperation. According to NFL Network’s Mike Garofolo and Ian Rapoport, guard Patrick Mekari—who signed a three-year, $37.5 million contract with Jacksonville this offseason—recently underwent back surgery.

“He is expected to play again this season,” the pair reported . “A hit to their depth, but no decision yet on IR.” Mekari is one of several Jaguars’ offensive linemen dealing with injuries this training camp.

The addition of Faalele, though, gives Jacksonville’s offense an experienced depth piece behind rookie third-round pick Emmanuel Pregnon and veteran Ezra Cleveland. Better yet, they only had to give up a late-round draft pick (and take on a $1.075 million cap hit) to get him.

Grade: A-