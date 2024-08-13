Former Michigan State LB Earns Honor For NFL Preseason Week 1 Showing
Former Michigan State linebacker Ben VanSumeren is heading into his second season in the NFL after being signed by the Philadelphia Eagles as an undrafted free agent.
VanSumeren appeared in nine games while starting one in his rookie season, taking the field for 230 snaps (50 defensive, 180 special teams). He posted four solo tackles and 13 total tackles.
VanSumeren was at Michigan State for the 2021 and 2022 seasons as a redshirt junior and redshirt senior. In that time, he recorded 94 total tackles, 34 solo tackles, four tackles for a loss and two sacks.
Recently, VanSumeren shined in the Eagles' first preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens. He ended the game with six tackles, including 3 solo.
Pro Football Focus (PFF) recently released its preseason Week 1 Team of the Week. VanSumeren made the team, being dubbed one of its top two linebackers of Week 1. He was joined by linebacker Micah Baskerville of the Chicago Bears. V
anSumeren wasn't the only Eagle to be on the PFF team, as right tackle Dalton Kinnard and edge rusher Patrick Johnson have also made the squad.
The Eagles linebacker room hasn't been the greatest unit the past couple of years. According to PFF, the unit is ranked 30th in the league. The current linebackers starting on the Eagles' depth chart are former Georgia Bulldog Nakobe Dean, Devin White and Zach Baun.
“The Eagles haven’t spent significant draft capital at linebacker for more than a decade, with 2012 being the most recent draft where they used a first- or second-round pick on the position," wrote PFF's Gordon McGuinness. "As such, it isn't a surprise to find them ranked No. 30 here; it’s just not a position they prioritize.”
With that in mind, this preseason is a great opportunity for VanSumeren to show out and prove to the Eagles that he can help them get back to the Super Bowl. With defensive performances like he had against the Ravens, he should earn his spot on the Eagles' final roster before the regular season starts.
