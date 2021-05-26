Former Michigan State LB Joe Bachie Waived by Eagles

Former Michigan State linebacker Joe Bachie was waived by the Philadelphia Eagles on Tuesday.

East Lansing, Mich. – The Philadelphia Eagles are down to two Spartans.

On Tuesday afternoon, the organization announced they waived former Michigan State linebacker Joe Bachie to sign defensive tackle Willie Henry.

The Eagles signed Bachie to their roster in December after his pro career began on the New Orleans Saints practice squad.

He played four games in Philly, recording 56 snaps on special teams and 18 on defense while finishing the season with two tackles.

The three-year starter and two-time MSU captain ended his career in East Lansing with 27.5 tackles for a loss, which is 20th overall in school history.

However, his final season was cut short once he tested positive for a substance banned by the Big Ten.

While NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein projected Bachie to be selected on day three of the 2020 draft, the Ohio native went undrafted.

"He took off his redshirt to play defense, however, appearing in the final six games of the 2016 season (12 tackles, two for loss)," Zierlein said of Bachie. "Bachie started all 13 games the next year, leading the Spartans in tackles (100, 8.5 for loss, 3.5 sacks along with three interceptions) and earning Team MVP and third-team All-Big Ten honors. The team captain was a first-team all-conference pick in 2018, and he again led his squad with 102 tackles (8.5 for loss, one interception, three forced fumbles). Bachie started the first eight games of his senior season (71 tackles, 8.5 for loss, 3.5 sacks, one interception, four pass breakups) but was deemed ineligible for the remainder of the year for a positive PED test, missing the final five contests. He was still voted honorable mention All-Big Ten by league coaches despite the suspension."

