Former Michigan State QB Retires from NFL
Former Michigan State quarterback and Super Bowl-winning quarterback Nick Foles recently announced his retirement from the National Football League after 11 seasons.
Foles helped lead the Philadelphia Eagles to the first and only Super Bowl championship in franchise history.
However, his road to the Super Bowl started much earlier in East Lansing during the 2007 season. After a very successful high school career, Foles arrived at Michigan State in an instant battle with quarterback Kirk Cousins for the backup position.
"I remember looking up on a website to just learn about him, and he had played in the Texas state championship at the biggest division," Cousins said before the two played against each other a few seasons ago. "He had broken all of Drew Brees' records at his high school, and I thought to myself, 'I'm screwed. I'll never play at Michigan State with a guy like this.'"
Foles would eventually transfer to Arizona and have a productive three-year career with the Wildcats. Cousins would remain in East Lansing and lead Michigan State to two 11-win seasons in his three years as the starter. Cousins finished his career as Michigan State’s all-time leader in passing yards, touchdown passes, and completions.
However, it would be difficult to tell the story of Kirk Cousins’ time at Michigan State without mentioning that it began with his and Foles’ competition. The two will be forever linked in Michigan State football history.
Both would go on to have successful careers in the NFL. Cousins is one of the highest-paid players to ever play in the league. Foles beat Tom Brady and the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl.
There have been significantly better quarterbacks than Cousins and Foles, who were not nearly as successful during their professional careers. Cousins believes everything worked out well for both of them.
“I'm just so glad it all worked out for me. It all worked out for Nick," Cousins said. "He's got what I'm chasing, which is a Super Bowl ring, so in that sense, we're still competing just like we were back in 2007."
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.