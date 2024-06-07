Former Michigan State Quarterback Kirk Cousins Recovering Well for Atlanta Falcons
During the 2023-2024 NFL season, former Michigan State Spartans quarterback Kirk Cousins suffered an Achilles injury, ending his season short. Following the season, Cousins was traded to the Atlanta Falcons. The Falcons are progressing Cousins much better than he thought Minnesota would have if he remained with them.
Cousins said in a press conference that he would not have started working out with the Vikings until later into the season. He seems to be enjoying OTAs getting out on the field earlier than he had hoped and throwing the ball around with a new team. The Falcons have a young, sturdy lineup, and they hope Cousins can lead to the playoffs at the very least. Atlanta drafted Michael Penix Jr. from Washington in the first round, which made fans uneasy, but Cousins is ready to mentor the young backup.
"I think there have been moments like that at practice when your adrenaline gets going and you do maybe take off to run. And they're like, 'You don't need to run like that right now. It's OTAs," Cousins said. "So that happens from time to time. But it's a good problem if that's happening."
Seeing cousins is able to run is a good sign that his foot is healthy and should have minimal problems leading up to the 2024 season. Atlanta had an unfortunate end to their 2023 season being just short of making the playoffs. With heavily improved quarterback play they hope to get tight end Kyle Pitts involved a little more and see what he can do.
Cousins is one of the best players in the NFL from Michigan State, and he is doing a good job of keeping its name known across the league. Some other notable players in the NFL from Michigan State include Kenneth Walker III, running back for the Seattle Seahawks, and Jayden Reed, wide receiver for the Green Bay Packers. Jayden Reed had an impressive rookie season last year and Walker is on his way to his third season and he is ranked highly among running backs in the league.
