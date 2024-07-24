Former Michigan State RB Jalen Berger Commits to Another Big Ten School
Earlier this offseason, Michigan State suffered one of the largest groups of players entering the transfer portal of any team in the country.
Coach Jonathan Smith eventually turned Michigan State’s transfer portal fortunes around, but not before losing multiple starters and key contributors to its roster. After losing nearly 20 scholarship players to the transfer portal, Michigan State would finish 12th in the country in the transfer portal rankings.
While several former Michigan State players who entered the transfer portal remain unsigned, one recently committed to a new Big Ten opponent. Running back Jalen Berger was a four-star prospect upon arriving at Michigan State. However, his experience while in East Lansing was undoubtedly different than he likely expected.
After falling behind on the depth chart once running back Nate Carter emerged as the team’s primary back last season, Berger entered the transfer portal searching for a new home and more playing time. Berger has reportedly found what he was looking for and has decided to join the UCLA Bruins.
Pete Nakos of On3 reported on Monday that the former Michigan State running back has decided to transfer to UCLA. During his two seasons at Michigan State, Berger recorded nearly 1,200 yards. Berger transferred to Michigan State in 2022 after spending time with the Wisconsin Badgers. He will now join his third Big Ten team in four seasons.
Berger’s decision to enter the transfer portal likely had less to do with Coach Smith and Michigan State’s new coaching staff than his desire for more playing time. UCLA is one of the teams in the Big Ten with a less talented roster than Michigan State, especially at the running back position, which should give Berger a better chance of getting the amount of playing time he desires, as it was unlikely to happen at Michigan State.
In his first season with Michigan State, Carter rushed for a career-high 798 yards and four touchdowns. Carter accounted for exactly 50 percent of Michigan State’s carries last season, leaving little room for other backs to be productive. Carter is expected to have another productive season for Michigan State, likely playing a role in Berger’s decision to transfer.
