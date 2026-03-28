Two MSU Women's Hoops Players to Enter Transfer Portal

The offseason and transfer portal season is here for Michigan State women's basketball.

The portal doesn't officially open until April 6, but that doesn't stop players from announcing their intentions to go before the deadline. MSU went 23-9 this season, reaching the second round of the NCAA Tournament. On Friday, two Spartans had their names thrown into the pile of players seeking new schools.

Juliann Woodard

Michigan State's Juliann Woodard, left, is helped up after getting fouled by Nebraska on a shot during the fourth quarter on Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

According to a report by Talia Goodman of On3 , MSU sophomore forward Juliann Woodard is currently planning to enter the transfer portal once it ends. Woodard will have two years of eligibility at her next stop.

During her two seasons with the Spartans, Woodard appeared in 39 games off the bench, averaging 4.3 points per game on 8.1 minutes. She provides both height at 6-foot-0 and shooting a career 43.2% three-point shooter.

As a recruit, Woodard was rated as a four-star prospect in the class of 2024 by ESPN, coming out of Jennings County in North Vernon, Ind. She was also ranked 58th nationally on the ESPNW HoopGurlz Recruiting Rankings.

The frontcourt of Michigan State will definitely be different next year. Grace VanSlooten , the team's leading scorer, is out of eligibility. Isaline Alexander's status is in question, too, but a promising sign that she's planning a return for a sixth year is the fact that she didn't walk on Senior Night this season.

Jordan Ode

Michigan State's Sara Sambolic, right, and Jordan Ode participate in women's basketball media day on Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2025, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Also hitting the transfer portal is true freshman Jordan Ode , who redshirted this year and will start anew elsewhere with all four years of her eligibility intact. Ode announced her decision on Twitter/X on Friday as well.

Ode is a former blue-chip recruit, being ranked 42nd nationally in the class of 2025 on the 247Sports Composite, also receiving that ever-coveted fifth star. She was Miss Minnesota Basketball and a McDonald's All-American nominee while attending Maple Grove High School.

Michigan State's head coach Robyn Fralick, left, talks with Rashunda Jones during the third quarter in the game against Ohio State on Sunday, March 1, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Possibly fueling the 6-foot-0 guard's decision is that the guards at Michigan State seem set for at least one more year. All-Big Ten second-team honoree Kennedy Blair has two more years left, Big Ten All-Defensive honoree Rashunda "Spider" Jones has one more year, and there is also a good chance that Theryn Hallock pursues a medical waiver after only playing in eight games this season.

MSU will certainly be looking to fill some spots in the portal once it opens. The Spartans only have one incoming 2026 recruit, that being five-star Howell (Mich.) center Lilly Williams .