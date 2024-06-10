QB Kirk Cousins Taking Lessons Learned as a Teammate at Michigan State to NFL's Atlanta Falcons
Kirk Cousins has always been a great teammate.
From his days as Michigan State's quarterback all the way to what will now be his 13th NFL season, Cousins has always gone the extra mile, knowing team camaraderie is one of the most important aspects of having a successful football team.
Cousins is now with his third NFL team, the Atlanta Falcons, whom he joined in free agency this offseason. The veteran quarterback is already looking for ways to develop bonds with his new teammates and build chemistry within the locker room.
Since offseason activities began in April, Cousins has been having lunches with his offseason line.
"That's our first thing, kind of checking out these chain restaurants," Cousins said last week. "RIP Red Lobster, so we're going to Texas Roadhouse."
Cousins is also considering having a movie event with his offensive line.
"All the sports movies kind of show up at practice," he said. "Definitely Heavyweights, that's a big one right now. I'm thinking about having a watch party with the O-Line where we watch Heavyweights to introduce these guys to Heavyweights."
Cousins seems to be having fun with his new teammates in the early stages of offseason workouts.
The 35-year-old quarterback suffered a season-ending Achilles injury in his final season with the Minnesota Vikings and has been working back from it ever since. From what he has said, Cousins feels good about where he is at right now.
This is a new chapter for Cousins, who spent six years in Minnesota, where he developed into one of the league's top quarterbacks. It will be a much new situation for him in Atlanta, but Cousins has been a pro for a long time and is surely ready for it.
