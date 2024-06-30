Former Michigan State Star Lauds Former Spartan Teammate, Current NFL QB
Former Michigan State quarterback Kirk Cousins is entering the next stage of what has already been a long, storied NFL career.
Cousins, who signed with the Atlanta Falcons this offseason, has joined a division that is already stacked with talent at the quarterback position, including names like Derek Carr, Baker Mayfield and former No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young, as well as rookies Michael Penix Jr. and Spencer Rattler.
Cousins' former Spartan teammate, Brian Hoyer, who, of course, knows Cousins all too well, still has the four-time Pro Bowler at the top of that list.
While serving as a co-host on SiriusXM NFL Radio on Friday, Hoyer ranked his top quarterbacks in the NFC South, placing Cousins at No. 1.
"Kirk Cousins, Baker Mayfield, Derek Carr, Bryce Young," Hoyer said. "Kirk Cousins, I think you're going off of what he brings to the table, what he's done year after year, he's been very consistent when it comes to statistics. So, hopefully, he's able to bring that to Atlanta, and that's what I base that off of."
Cousins was a redshirt freshman during Hoyer's final season at Michigan State and served as his backup. Both quarterbacks went on to have impressive careers in the NFL, with Hoyer having played 15 seasons and Cousins now heading into Year 13. Hoyer was released by the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason.
Following his four seasons at Michigan State, Hoyer went undrafted and was signed by the New England Patriots in 2009. He would make 13 starts in 21 games throughout his first three seasons with the club before being waived at the end of 2012 training camp.
Hoyer then had a one-year stint with the Arizona Cardinals, played two seasons with the Cleveland Browns, one with the Houston Texans, one with the Chicago Bears, two games with the San Francisco 49ers, another stint with the Patriots, a one-year stint with the Indianapolis Colts, a third stint in New England and, most recently, the 2023 season with the Raiders.
Cousins is with his third club, having spent six seasons with both the Washington Redskins (now Commanders) and the Minnesota Vikings.
