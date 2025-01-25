Former Michigan State Star Needs Help With Packers
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jayden Reed was widely viewed as a potential breakout candidate heading into the 2024 NFL season, and based on the way he played during his rookie year, you could see why.
Reed caught 64 passes for 793 yards and eight touchdowns in 2023, establishing himself as one of the top up and coming receivers in football.
Or so we thought.
The former Michigan State star was a bit of a disappointment in 2024, as he hauled in 55 receptions for 857 yards and six scores.
Solid production? Sure. A breakout year? Definitely not.
It may come down to the fact that Reed is simply not a No. 1 receiver, and you know what? That's perfectly fine.
The Packers have a group of impressive young wide outs that also includes Romeo Doubs, Christian Watson and Dontayvion Wicks. The problem is that Watson just suffered a brutal knee injury, and Wicks took a pretty significant step back.
That leaves Reed and Doubs to handle most of the heavy lifting, and while both are good receivers, neither is a legitimate No. 1 option.
That's why you're hearing a whole lot of buzz about Green Bay potentially signing Tee Higgins or pursuing a trade for someone like D.K. Metcalf in the coming months.
If the Packers are able to add a true No. 1 talent at the position, it would make Reed's world a heck of a lot easier and would remove extensive pressure from his shoulders.
Reed has been placed into the unfortunate position of probably being Green Bay's best receiver, but he really shouldn't be the top dog on a Super Bowl contender.
We found that out during the second half of 2024, when Reed was a relative non-factor in numerous big games against NFC North opponents.
Packers fans were upset with Reed's disappearance, but if he isn't capable of being that guy, it really isn't his fault. That's on the front office for not getting him the help he needs. And let's face it: some of the blame also falls on quarterback Jordan Love.
We'll see if Green Bay can make Reed's job easier in 2025.
