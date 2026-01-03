MSU Secondary Gets Needed Boost with Player's Return

Michigan State is getting a key member of its secondary back.

On Friday, starting safety Nikai Martinez announced on social media that he would be returning to the Spartans in 2026, simply stating, "I'm back." This past fall was supposed to be his senior year, but injuries limited him to only four appearances. That qualified him to take a redshirt and gain that precious additional year of eligibility.

Michigan State's Nikai Martinez celebrates a defensive stop against Iowa in the first quarter on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Next year will be Martinez's third and, presumably, final year with the program. He transferred to MSU ahead of the 2024 season from UCF. He started all 12 games during the first year of the Jonathan Smith era. Now, he'll get to play during the first year with Pat Fitzgerald manning the sidelines.

The secondary surrounding Martinez is going to look much different. Fellow safeties Armorion Smith (portal) and Malik Spencer (out of eligibility) are gone. All of the Spartans' top cornerbacks from this year are also leaving the program: Malcolm Bell and Joshua Eaton are out of eligibility, while Aydan West is in the portal.

More on Martinez, MSU

Nov 2, 2024; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Myles Price (4) runs away from Michigan State Spartans defensive back Nikai Martinez (1) during the second quarter at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images | Dale Young-Imagn Images

One plus for Martinez is that his coordinator and position coach will be the same as before. Two of the holdovers from the previous staff are defensive coordinator Joe Rossi and safeties coach James Adams .

Martinez is probably the second-most important returning player for MSU's defense, only behind linebacker Jordan Hall. MSU's secondary definitely missed Martinez in 2025. If he's able to stay healthy in 2026, Martinez will certainly raise the floor of what the Spartans can do defensively.

Michigan State is also already beginning the process of filling out the secondary. The Spartans are reportedly set to host Louisiana Tech safety transfer Michael Richard on a visit Saturday. Richard was the 2023 Conference USA Freshman of the Year and was second-team all-conference in 2024. He intercepted three passes this past season as well.

A few corners are also set to visit MSU soon, though that does not impact Martinez's domain as much. One big name visiting is Iowa State transfer Tre Bell, who started the Cyclones' final eight games this year. Michigan State also hired ISU's Hank Poteat to be the team's new CBs coach, which certainly doesn't hurt its recruitment of Bell.

Iowa State's cornerback coach Hank Poteat talks to media at the school football facility on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Spartans are also hosting Houston Christian corner transfer Tyran Chappell, who intercepted four passes during his redshirt freshman year at the FCS level.

There will be more targets in the future; those are just the Day 1 targets.

Michigan State's Nikai Martinez smiles while watching the team warm up before the football game against Boston College on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE , and be sure to share your thoughts on Nikai Martinez's return when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE . Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Spartans when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW