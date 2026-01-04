MSU Football Gets First Transfer Portal Commit of 2026 Cycle

The first transfer portal prospect of many has chosen Michigan State.

Shortly after head coach Pat Fitzgerald teased a commitment with an animation of a floating Spartan helmet, a source close to Spartan Nation confirmed that MSU had received a commitment from UConn offensive tackle transfer Ben Murawski.

Oct 19, 2024; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Connecticut Huskies offensive lineman Ben Murawski (77) is helped off the field by head coach Jim Mora and staff as they take on the Wake Forest Demon Deacons in the first quarter at Rentschler Field at Pratt & Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Murawski was the starting left tackle for the Huskies this past season. He graded out on Pro Football Focus as the third-best run blocker among offensive tackles in the FBS with a grade of 86.3. Murawski has one year of eligibility remaining.

This is a splash get for Michigan State to start its portal haul. Murawski could very well end up being the Spartans' starting left tackle for 2026. He would replace Stanton Ramil , who entered the portal on Friday. MSU is getting back starting right tackle Conner Moore .

More on Murawski

Dec 19, 2022; Conway, South Carolina, USA; General view of a Connecticut Huskies helmet during the first half against the Marshall Thundering Herd at Brooks Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Yeazell-Imagn Images | David Yeazell-Imagn Images

Currently, Rivals rates Murawski as the 210th overall prospect in the transfer portal and the 10th-best offensive tackle.

Murawski also has some starting experience at left guard, which came during the 2024 season. He exclusively played left tackle on the offensive line this season, though, so that seems to be the most likely spot for him.

UConn had been the only school that Murawski had been at. One reason he may be leaving the Huskies is that their head coach, Jim Mora, left for Colorado State. He redshirted during his true freshman season before starting to see a larger and larger role as his career progressed.

Some other stats to know from PFF of Murawski's 2025 season include a 75.5 overall offensive grade, four accepted penalties against, and four sacks allowed in 458 pass-blocking snaps. Protecting Alessio Milivojevic needs to be a top priority for the Spartans this offseason, and this is the first building block towards doing that.

Transfer Portal Tracker

Michigan State Spartans head coach Pat Fitzgerald addresses fans during a men's basketball game against the Iowa Hawkeyes on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, at the Breslin Center. Fitzgerald had been formally introduced earlier that day. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Incoming Transfers (1)-

Jan. 4 - UConn OT Ben Murawski (1 year remaining)

Outgoing Transfers (42) -

Nov. 30 - RB Makhi Frazier (2 years remaining); Dec. 1 - WR Nick Marsh (2 years remaining); Dec. 5 - EDGE Stone Chaney (4 years remaining); Dec. 8 - DB Jeremiah Hughes (2 years remaining); Dec. 8 - S Tracy Revels (2 years remaining); Dec. 8 - OG Gavin Broscious (1 or 2 years remaining); Dec. 9 - OL Rashawn Rogers (4 years remaining); Dec. 10 - DB Justin Denson Jr. (3 years remaining); Dec. 10 - LB Semaj Bridgeman (2 years remaining); Dec. 11 - LB Darius Snow (1 year remaining); Dec. 11 - DB Ade Willie (1 year remaining); Dec. 11 - EDGE Tyler Gillison (1-2 years remaining); Dec. 12 - LS Kaden Schickel (1 year remaining); Dec. 15 - QB Aidan Chiles (1 year remaining); Dec. 15 - LB Marcellius Pulliam (2 years remaining)

Dec. 16 - WR Grant Calcagno (2 years remaining); Dec. 23 - DB George Mullins (4 years remaining); Dec. 23 - DB Elisha West (3 years remaining); Dec. 27 - TE Michael Masunas (2 years remaining); Dec. 28 - OL Cooper Terpstra (2 years remaining); Dec. 30 - K Martin Connington (3 years remaining); Dec. 31 - WR Evan Boyd (2 years remaining); Dec. 31 - OL Kristian Phillips (1 year remaining); Dec. 31 - EDGE Jalen Thompson (1-2 years remaining); Dec. 31 - WR Chrishon McCray (1 year remaining); Dec. 31 - OL Cole Dellinger (3 years remaining); Dec. 31- TE Wyatt Hook (3 years remaining); Dec. 31 - QB Ryland Jessee (3 years remaining) Dec. 31 - EDGE David Santiago (2 years remaining); Dec. 31 - CB Aydan West (3 years remaining)

Dec. 31 - OL Justin Bell (4 years remaining); Dec. 31 - OL Charlton Luniewski (3 years remaining); Dec. 31 - OL Mercer Luniewski (3 years remaining); Dec. 31 - OL Payton Stewart (3 years remaining); Jan. 1 - OL Ashton Lepo (2 years remaining); Jan. 2 - DT Alex VanSumeren (2 years remaining); Jan. 2 - S Armorion Smith (1 year remaining); Jan. 2 - WR Shawn Foster (2 years remaining); Jan. 2 - CB Chance Rucker (2 years remaining) Jan. 2 - OL Stanton Ramil (2 years remaining); Jan. 2 - LB Aisea Moa (1 year remaining); Jan. 4 - DB Anthony Pinnace III (1 year remaining)

Sep 7, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; A detailed view of Michigan State Spartans helmet on the field before the game against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE , and be sure to share your thoughts on Ben Murawski commiting to MSU when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE . Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Spartans when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW