Will Trevon Diggs Make His Packers Debut in Week 18?
The Packers signed cornerback Trevon Diggs on Wednesday, just one day after the Cowboys released him from their roster. Diggs had been in Dallas his whole six-year career thus far, but he missed eight contests this season due to knee soreness and a concussion.
Green Bay’s signing was expected to be influenced by Diggs’s former Cowboys teammate, Micah Parsons, who is out for the season with a torn ACL. Parsons endorsed Diggs’s signing on X, then the two former teammates had a phone call in which Parsons hyped up the Packers organization. Diggs seems to be happy with his new home.
The question is, though, will fans see Diggs play in the green and yellow this season? The Packers already locked up the No. 7 NFC playoff seed, meaning they’ll play next weekend in the wild-card. But, it sounds like fans will get to watch Diggs play in Week 18 vs. the Vikings, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.
Green Bay is expected to rest a lot of starters on Sunday in anticipation for the playoffs, so this gives Diggs the perfect opportunity to work alongside his new teammates on the field. He’s set to see “some action” so it’s not clear if he will play in the entire contest, but he will still make his Packers debut.
Depending on how Diggs plays on Sunday, there’s a chance the Packers will use him in the playoffs, too.