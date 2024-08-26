Former Michigan State TE Has Lofty Expectations for Spartans This Season
Michigan State enters the upcoming season with low expectations from many on the outside looking in. However, many people close to the football program believe it can have a productive first season under Coach Jonathan Smith. Former tight end Matt Seybert has confidence in the program's direction.
Seybert lettered as a defensive end upon arriving in East Lansing in 2016 but was a defensive end for his junior season at Michigan State. He played mainly on special teams before returning to the tight end position the following year, which would be his most productive collegiate season.
During his senior season, Seybert earned Academic All-Big Ten honors. He led all Michigan State tight ends in receptions with 26, the most of his career in a single season. He did so while playing in all 12 games for Michigan State, including starting in 11. His 26 receptions that season were the third most of any pass catcher on the team.
Many college football experts nationwide who do not have many ties to the inner workings of Michigan State’s football program believe the Spartans are in for a rocky season. They play one of the most challenging schedules in the country. Few people know what to expect from Michigan State, as the program vastly differs from the last few seasons.
However, Seybert recently shared his thoughts on Coach Smith and the Spartans' upcoming season on X, formerly known as Twitter, and believes Michigan State has a chance to surprise many people.
“I feel like Michigan State is a PLAYOFF TEAM behind this coaching staff X Aidan Chiles,” Seybert posted. “We are in for a pleasant surprise this fall.”
Seybert’s confidence in Chiles and the Spartans is a refreshing take on the Spartans’ chances this season, even if his predictions favor the Spartans because he played for Michigan State. While Michigan State will undoubtedly have an uphill battle this season, as it is set to face two of the top five teams in most preseason rankings, it still has an outside shot at making a bowl game this season, especially if it can win a game or two it is not expected to.
