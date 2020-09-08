SI.com
Former Michigan State TE Matt Sokol Waived by Detroit Lions

McLain Moberg

Over the weekend, organizations around the NFL made their final cuts as the regular-season is nearly upon us.

Former Michigan State tight end Matt Sokol has shown flashes of the skills it takes to play at the next level, but he hasn't found the right landing spot. 

Last year he spent time with the L.A. Rams, Detroit Lions, and the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Throughout the summer, he participated in the Lions camp and, according to ESPN's Michael Rothstein Sokol, "Had a really good camp."

However, it wasn't enough as he also reported the Lions would waive the former Spartan.

Sokol was a four-year letter-winner at Michigan State, playing in 52 games – starting 22 times while catching 31 passes for 348 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

He wasn't the only one waived this past weekend. 

Multiple Spartans experienced the same fate, including Brian Lewerke, Cody White, Darrell Stewart Jr., Mike Panasiuk, and Raequan Williams. 

However, Williams managed to find a home on the Philadelphia Eagles practice squad. 

The teams they were released by featured the New England Patriots (Lewerke), the Carolina Panthers (Stewart Jr.), the Denver Broncos (White), and the Las Vegas Raiders (Panasiuk).

