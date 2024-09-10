Former Michigan State WR Jalen Nailor Made Huge Play in Vikings' Season Opener
Former Michigan State wide receiver Jalen Nailor, scored a 21-yard touchdown catch for the Minnesota Vikings against the Giants this past weekend.
This was a moment of significance for the former Michigan State wide receiver, showcasing his ability to make big plays even when his opportunities are limited. Though Nailor isn't a consistent focal point in the Vikings' offense, this touchdown is a reminder of his potential to contribute in key moments. As a sixth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, he has been fighting for playing time on a team with established wideouts, making his path to more significant contributions challenging.
Despite not being a regular starter or a major target week in and week out, Nailor’s touchdown demonstrates that he has the playmaking ability to capitalize on his chances. At Michigan State, Nailor built a reputation as a speedster with a knack for getting behind defenses, and those traits have carried over to the NFL. His speed and ability to stretch the field give him the potential to change games with just one or two catches, even if he’s not a high-volume receiver.
This ability to deliver in sporadic moments can make Nailor a valuable asset for the Vikings. In today’s NFL, where offenses often rotate a number of receivers to create matchup problems and keep defenses guessing, having someone like Nailor, who can pop up with an explosive play, keeps opposing defenses on their toes. Defenders can’t afford to overlook him, even if he’s not on the field for every down.
For Nailor, plays like this are about more than just the score — they’re an opportunity to show coaches and teammates that he can be trusted to make a difference. It also signals to fans that he can contribute when called upon.
While he may not see consistent snaps, this game serves as another reminder that Nailor doesn’t need many chances to make an impact. He’s not a volume player, but at the right moment, he’s more than capable of producing something memorable. Nailor can make a name for himself as a lower-volume receiver to come in and make a big play to get past defenders who won’t expect it.
