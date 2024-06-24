Former Michigan State WR Named NFL Breakout Player for 2024 Season
As he enters his second NFL season, Green Bay Packers wide receiver and Michigan State product Jayden Reed is one of the league's most promising up-and-coming offensive weapons.
Drafted by the Packers in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft, Reed posted 793 yards and eight touchdowns on 64 receptions in his rookie season, starting in 13 of the 16 contests he appeared in.
In a recent article from NFL.com analyst Bucky Brooks, Reed was named to Brooks' 2024 NFL All-Breakout Team.
Here's what Brooks had to say about Reed:
"On a team without a true WR1, Reed could ascend to the top spot as a reliable chain mover with strong hands and dynamic running skills. Operating primarily out of the slot, the second-year pro is a rare find as a vertical threat, possessing polished route-running skills that enable him to win on crossers, digs and deep overs. Reed earned Jordan Love's trust during a fine rookie season (64 catches, 793 receiving yards and eight scores) that put the former second-rounder on the radar as a potential No. 1 option in Green Bay. These two should make even sweeter music in their second season together."
The following are all offensive players on Brooks' All-Breakout Team:
QB: Bryce Young, Caroliona Panthers
RB: De'Von Achane, Miami Dolphins
WR: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle Seahawks
WR: Khalil Shakir, Buffalo Bills
WR: Jayden Reed, Green Bay Packers
TE: Dalton Kincaid, Buffalo Bills
OT: Darnell Wright, Chicago Bears
OT: Dawand Jones, Cleveland Browns
OG: Peter Skoronski, Tennessee Titans
OG: Matthew Bergeron, Atlanta Falcons
C: Joe Tippmann, New York Jets
