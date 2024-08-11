Former Michigan State WR Named to Biletnikoff Award Watchlist
As the transfer portal has grown in popularity, Michigan State, like many other college football programs, has continued to experience roster turnover during the last few seasons.
Michigan State’s roster took a significant blow this offseason, losing nearly 20 scholarship players, including multiple starters from last season, to the transfer portal. However, it has rebounded nicely.
Still, a former Michigan State player who entered the transfer portal many seasons ago after a short stint in East Lansing has developed into one of the top players at his new school. Wide receiver Ricky White transferred to UNLV after one season at Michigan State. White showed promise during his short time with the Spartans and has continued to improve since transferring to UNLV.
While in East Lansing, White registered 10 receptions for 223 yards. His campaign included a strong performance against Michigan State’s arch-rival, Michigan. White set the Michigan State single-game record for most receiving yards with 196 receiving yards on eight receptions against the 13th-ranked Wolverines. His standout performance included 30, 31, 40, and 50-yard receptions in Michigan State’s victory. He also had a touchdown.
White’s development has begun to be recognized as he was recently named to the preseason Biletnikoff Award watchlist. At the end of the season, the Biletnikoff Award is awarded annually to the top wide receiver in college football. White has gone from a receiver who did not get much playing time while at Michigan State to potentially one of the best wide receivers in the nation. At the very least, he has become one of the primary contributors to UNLV’s football team.
According to 247Sports, White entered college as a three-star wide receiver. In the 2020 recruiting class, he was ranked as the 56th-best player from Georgia and the 98th-best player in the country. Since transferring to UNLV, White has registered over 135 receptions and 2,100 yards, along with 12 touchdowns. White had his most successful collegiate season last season for UNLV, as he registered 1,500 receiving yards. As he tries to secure one of the most prestigious individual awards in college football, White hopes to have another productive season.
