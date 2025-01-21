Former MSU Coach Nick Saban Has Harsh Take on College Football's Future
NIL is the reality of modern college football. The teams with large NIL collectives will be able to buy the best talent available in the transfer portal and on the recruiting trail.
Ohio State just proved it with a national championship win over Notre Dame. The Buckeyes were the best team money could buy, the product of an NIL war chest and the willingness to spend, snagging running back Quinshon Judkins from Ole Miss, who had over 100 yards and three total touchdowns in the contest, a likely top-three-round draft choice in April.
The best safety in the country, Caleb Downs, was another massive purchase. He will be a first-round pick in 2026. The team's signal caller, Will Howard, likely cost a pretty penny.
Like in professional sports without a salary cap, the unfettered NIL landscape will naturally create a massive imbalance between the best programs, typically blue bloods or Power Four, and those on the outside looking in.
Former Michigan State head coach Nick Saban, who was at the helm in East Lansing from 1995 to 1999, critiqued the current landscape on Monday's national championship episode of "The Pat McAfee Show."
“All I’m saying? The people out there need to know this model is unsustainable,” Saban said. “It’s not good for players. Players need to get compensated, no doubt. But it has to be done in a way where, you know, in some kind of way, have competitive balance, you know, and that every school has the same thing. One school can’t spend $30 million for players while another school's spending $3 million. I mean, people in Congress -- I don’t care who has to get off their butt and do something.”
For Michigan State, head coach Jonathan Smith and Co. are navigating such waters with the Spartans. They have a potential program-changing quarterback in Aidan Chiles, and reports have shown that quarterbacks, like their NFL counterparts, command top-dollar.
For the talent to surround a quarterback like Chiles, offensive linemen to protect him, weapons to throw to -- it will only cost more. The Spartans are able to pay the bill -- but what about the mid-major? What about the SEC power with the largest bag to offer?
When you factor recruiting, the disparity can only grow. Look at Michigan's reported $10 million purchase of No. 1 prospect Bryce Underwood.
A course correction could be on the way soon.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.