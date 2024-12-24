Former MSU Star Continues to Impress for Packers
Former Michigan State wide receiver and current Green Bay Packer Jayden Reed has continued to show why Green Bay did not make the mistake of drafting him. Reed has been a key contributor all season long and a huge reason they have been able to clinch yet another postseason berth.
Reed was drafted by Green Bay out of MSU in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft. As soon as he joined the squad, Reed showcased what MSU fans became far too familiar with during his tenure in the program.
Having played in 16 games in his rookie season, Reed totaled 64 receptions in 94 targets and gained 793 receiving yards in his efforts. He also averaged 12.8 yards per reception and scored eight touchdowns for Green Bay. His rookie campaign gave the Packer faithful a small taste of what MSU fans had gotten to experience from the former Spartan.
Now, in his second season with Green Bay, Reed has played in all 15 games, totaling 803 yards and six touchdowns on 52 receptions, averaging 15.4 yards per reception. Most recently, Reed recorded a game-high 76 receiving yards on three receptions for the Packers in their playoff-clinching win over the New Orleans Saints on Monday night.
Reed leads the Packers this season in total receiving yards and has done so in back-to-back seasons with Green Bay. The passing game for Green Bay is not its main form of attack as quarterback Jordan Love and the rest of the Packers like to run the ball with running back Josh Jacobs. But Reed lands many opportunities when they present themselves.
Reed has also proven that he can be a threat in the rushing game, as he has been responsible for several rushing attempts this season. On the year, Reed has rushed for 160 yards in 17 carries. While his main role is as a receiver, his wheels have played dividends for the Packers in both of his seasons.
Reed spent three of his four collegiate seasons as a Spartan. Playing in 31 games for the Green and White, Reed recorded 2,866 yards on 203 receptions, scored 26 touchdowns and averaged 66.7 receiving yards per game. Since moving on from MSU, Reed has done nothing but impress not only Green Bay fans but the MSU fans who have followed his success at the next level.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE