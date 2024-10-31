Former Spartan Expresses Disdain For Wolverines
Michigan State's loss to Michigan is now in the past as the Spartans look to upset No. 13 Indiana at home, but one former Spartan will still have his crack at the Wolverines this weekend.
Oregon defensive tackle Derrick Harmon, who was once arguably Michigan State's best defensive asset, will face Michigan for the third time in his collegiate career when the No. 1-ranked Ducks take on the Wolverines at Michigan Stadium on Saturday.
For Harmon, the disdain towards the Spartans' greatest rival still remains.
"Don't like 'em," Harmon told reporters on Tuesday. "I'm going to leave it there. Don't like 'em."
The last time Harmon went up against the Wolverines in Ann Arbor was in 2022 when the Wolverines dominated the Spartans, 29-7.
"We lost it," Harmon said. "Last time being there, I lost ... but still don't like those guys. So, [I will] just leave it there so far."
As far as 'The Big House' goes, Harmon seemingly downplayed the intensity of the 100,000-plus-seat stadium.
"Surprisingly, it's not that loud," he said. "And I know when I'm on the field, it's not loud for me. Their offense on the field, so to me, it's not loud."
Harmon, who spent three seasons at Michigan State, entered the transfer portal back in April before committing to Oregon the following month. He was rated a four-star transfer by 247Sports.
Harmon joined Michigan State as one of the top defensive tackle prospects in the state of Michigan. He would play just four games in his freshman season before making five starts while appearing in all 12 contests the following season.
Last year, Harmon again played in all 12 games, making 10 starts. He totaled 40 tackles, which led Michigan State's defensive line, 3.5 for losses, 1.5 sacks, a pass defensed and a forced fumble.
Harmon is off to a solid start with Oregon, where he has become one of the top defensive tackles in the nation. Through eight games, the veteran has recorded 27 tackles, six for losses, 3.0 sacks, three passes defesned, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. One of his sacks came in the Ducks' trouncing of Michigan State in Week 6.
