Former Spartan WR Blowing Up, Getting Noticed in NFL Training Camp
Over the years, Michigan State has developed many players who have had productive careers in the National Football League.
Although the program has had a few down years recently, it continues to produce NFL-caliber talent annually. While wide receiver Cody White was one of the more productive players from Michigan State’s football program, he has had a quiet first couple of seasons since entering the league.
White signed with the Kansas City Chiefs as an undrafted free agent following the 2020 NFL Draft. He eventually signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers. While White has not had much success during his first two seasons in the NFL with the Steelers, he may be on the verge of changing that after a successful first preseason game in which White registered two catches for 30 yards. The Seahawks went on to beat the Los Angeles Chargers 16-3.
Players develop at different rates, especially on the professional level. That is even more the case for undrafted free agents like White, who often do not get as many opportunities to make an impact as players who were drafted or veterans already on the team.
However, White has reportedly made the most of his opportunities, playing well in practice, as The Athletic’s Seahawks beat reporter Michael-Shawn Dugar explained on X, formerly known as Twitter.
“This stuff from Cody White and Easop Winston Jr. is what we've been seeing in practice,” Dugar said.
White played 35 games at Michigan State and was a starter for 26. He finished his Michigan State career with the seventh-most receptions in program history with 143. He finished with the 12th-most receiving yards in program history with over 1,950 yards.
White's potential success in the NFL would be another example of what Michigan State’s football program can do for players of all positions and talent levels. Although White left after Mel Tucker’s first season in East Lansing, he is still proof of Michigan State football’s ability to produce quality professional football players.
Former Michigan State football players, both well-known and not as well-known, are players Coach Jonathan Smith can point to on the recruiting trail as what is possible for players who choose to play football at Michigan State.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.