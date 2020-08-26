Former Spartan WR Cody White Signs with the Denver Broncos

Former Michigan State wide receiver Cody White elected to enter the NFL Draft rather than return to MSU for his senior year.

White signed with the Kansas City Chiefs as an undrafted free agent but was later waived in July with a non-football injury.

He was then picked up by the New York Giants and released on August 16, before signing with the Denver Broncos over this past weekend.

In his final year as a Spartan, White caught 66 passes for 922 receiving yards and six scores in an offense that wasn't productive most of the time.

For his career, he totaled 143 passes for 1,967 yards and 12 touchdowns.

In January, the 6-foot-3, 217-pound wideout had one last message for Spartan Nation saying, "Thank you for everything. My time here has been unforgettable. I've built relationships that will last me a lifetime at Michigan State. I've made bonds with my teammates over the past 3 years that will never be broken.

"To the fans, you are the best fans in the country. Thank you for all of the unforgettable moments and memories. Go Green and Go White forever.

"To my teammates, you guys are my brothers for life. Each and every one of you have extremely bright futures. Thank you for always being by my side on and off the field.

"To all my coaches, thank you for challenging me every day and shaping me into the man I am today. To coach Dantonio, thank you for taking a chance on me and having faith in me all the way through. I could not have asked for a better man and head coach.

"Thank you to the entire offensive coaching staff for guiding me this entire season and pushing me in every aspect of life. I want to thank coach Staten for inviting me to my first game and recruiting me to this great university. I also want to thank one of the best men I've ever met – coach Samuel for always pushing me to reach heights I never thought possible and for always being that father-like figure in my life. Thank you to the entire coaching, training, and equipment staff for getting me to this point.

"East Lansing will always have a special place in my heart. Spartan Dawg for life! With that being said, after a tough decision, I have decided to pursue my lifelong dream of playing in the NFL. I will be forgoing my senior season and will enter the 2020 NFL Draft."

